COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual; Tech Leaders Gather to Decode the Progress of the Global Technology Ecosystems

Business Wire India

COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual organized by TAITRA will take place from May 31 to June 30 online. To keep the industry updated with the most groundbreaking technology trends and provide participants with a comprehensive vision of the world, COMPUTEX extended its keynote and forum speeches to top CEOs and senior executives from leading international companies such as AMD, Arm, Intel, Micron, NVIDIA, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm and Supermicro.

James Huang, TAITRA Chairman, pointed out that “COMPUTEX CEO Keynote has received great interest since its introduction in 2019. This year, COMPUTEX takes it a step further by leveraging the cross-industry capabilities of technology giants, providing a platform to share insights and exchange ideas in reshaping a post-pandemic future.”

Leading CEOs and Senior Executives of Tech Giants to Deliver Keynotes

Monday, May 31, at 10:00 AM (GMT+8)

Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Executive Vice President at Intel Corporation, will speak on the Innovation Unleashed and welcome Intel’s Steve Long, corporate vice president of Client Computing Group Sales, and Lisa Spelman, corporate vice president and general manager of the Xeon and Memory Group, to outline how Intel innovations help expand human potential by expanding technology’s potential.

Monday, May 31, at 2:00 PM (GMT+8)

Arm CEO Simon Segars will give a keynote on Sparking the World’s Post-Pandemic Recovery, analyzing how AI will accelerate tackling complex challenges surrounding climate change, security, and equitable access to technologies and connectivity, acting thus as a remarkable force for good.

Tuesday, June 1, at 10:00 AM (GMT+8)

Dr. Lisa Su, President and CEO of AMD, will present a keynote with the theme “AMD Accelerating – The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem”, sharing the AMD vision for the future of computing and how AMD speeds up innovation with ecosystem partners to deliver a leadership product portfolio for innovative solutions.

Tuesday, June 1, at 10:00 AM (GMT+8)

Jeff Fisher, Senior Vice President of NVIDIA’s GeForce Business Unit and Manuvir Das, Head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA will discuss The Transformational Power of Accelerated Computing, from Gaming to the Enterprise Data Center. They will present the massive opportunities that GeForce PC gaming represents for the Taiwan ecosystem and shifts driving the democratization of AI and how enterprises embrace them can thrive in the coming years.

Wednesday, June 2, at 9:00 AM (GMT+8)

Sanjay Mehrotra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Micron will focus his keynote on Innovation for the Data Economy: Why Today’s Infrastructure Innovation Brings Data to Life, Powering Insights for All, opening for the AIoT Evolution session of the COMPUTEX Forum, and sharing Micron’s vision for how data transform modern life and creates new opportunities for memory and storage innovation.

Wednesday, June 2, 10:30 AM (GMT+8)

Supermicro President, CEO & Chairman of the Board, Charles Liang, will give a keynote on Performance Begins at the Edge for 5G and Intelligent IoT, presenting Supermicro’s newest solutions as well as its future strategy.

Wednesday, June 2, 2:00 PM (GMT+8)

NXP Semiconductors President and CEO Kurt Sievers will deliver a keynote on How AI Can Empower Industries, IoT and Automotive Industry, the opening session for the AI Empowerment of the COMPUTEX Forum by sharing NXP Semiconductors’ development and plans in AI, broadening people’s imagination of intelligent places.

Thursday, June 3, 8:40 AM (GMT+8)

Qualcomm Senior Vice President and General Manager Alex Katouzian will speak on “5G and the Future of the PC,” where he will share his unique perspectives on how 5G and the Always on, Always Connected PC are shaping the future of computing to meet the needs of a more mobile society.

For more COMPUTEX CEO Keynote and show information, please check out the official COMPUTEX website:

https://virtual.computextaipei.com.tw/events/

For more updates：

COMPUTEX website: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw

InnoVEX website: https://www.innovex.com.tw/

About COMPUTEX TAIPEI (also called COMPUTEX):

Established in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the leading global ICT, IoT, and startup tradeshows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Co-organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based upon Taiwan’s complete ICT clusters, covers the whole spectrum of the ICT industry, from established brands to startups and from ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and Twitter @computex_taipei using the hashtag #COMPUTEX.

About COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual:

As a pioneer in technology, COMPUTEX has been at the forefront in embracing digital transformation. In 2021, the show will go online. Together with the key global technology players, the organizer of COMPUTEX, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) introduces #COMPUTEXVirtual (including its global startups and innovations showcase #InnoVEXVirtual), an AI-driven virtual platform, and aims to deliver an exceptional virtual exhibition experience beyond the distance.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210528005147/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...