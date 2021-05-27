Toshiba Releases Photovoltaic-Output Photocoupler for Isolated Solid State Relays

Business Wire India

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched “TLP3910,” a photovoltaic-output photocoupler (“photovoltaic coupler”) housed in a thin SO6L package, suitable for driving the gates of high-voltage power MOSFETs used as isolated solid state relay (SSR)[1] function. Volume production shipments start today.

An SSR is a kind of semiconductor relays that has a photo triac, a photo transistor or photo thyristor as its output device. It is suitable for applications for performing ON/OFF control of large currents.

A photovoltaic coupler is a photorelay with its optical devices but without the MOSFET used to perform switching functions.In configuring an isolated SSR, high-voltage, large-current switching, which photorelays handle with difficulty, can be implemented easily by combining a photovoltaic coupler and a MOSFET.

Driving a high-voltage power MOSFET with a gate voltage of 10V or higher, requires connecting two of Toshiba’s current product, the TLP3906, in series, as it has a low open voltage. In contrast, the new TLP3910 has a minimum open voltage of 14V, double that of TLP3906, and only one is required to drive the gate of a high-voltage power MOSFET. This contributes to part-count reduction.

Improvement to the built-in discharge circuit has realized a typical turn-off time of 0.1ms, about 1/3 that of TLP3906 and about 1/30 that of TLP191B, and this delivers higher speed operation.

TLP3910 is Toshiba’s first photovoltaic coupler to feature a minimum isolation voltage of 5000Vrms[2] while maintaining the basic performance of the current products, TLP191B and TLP3906. This allows use in industrial equipment driven by AC400V systems. The scope of application has also been extended by its high-temperature operation of 125°C.

Notes:

[1] In isolated SSRs, the primary and secondary sides are electrically isolated. Switching a circuit connected to the AC line and between devices with different ground potential can be controlled through the isolation barrier.

[2] Among photovoltaic couplers, Toshiba survey as of May 27, 2021.

Applications

Isolated SSRs: gate drive of high-voltage power MOSFETs for switches.

Industrial equipment: relay contact output for I/O of programmable logic controllers and the like; solenoid driver control parts of braking systems; main power supply circuits/inrush current protection circuits; battery voltage monitoring parts for battery management systems (BMS); ground fault detection parts.

Measuring equipment: power supply line switching; measuring line switching



Features

High open voltage: VOC=14V (min)

Short-circuit current: ISC=12μA (min) @IF=10mA, (C20 rank product) ISC=20μA (min) @IF=10mA

High isolation voltage: BVS=5000Vrms (min)

High operation temperature rating: Topr (max)=125°C

Creepage (Space Distance): 8mm (min)

Main Specifications

(Unless otherwise specified, Ta=25°C)

Part number

TLP3910

Control circuit

Built-in

Absolute

maximum

ratings

Operating temperature Topr (°C)

-40 to 125

Electrical

characteristics

Input forward voltage

VF min/typ./max (V)

@IF=10mA

3/3.3/3.6

Coupled electrical

characteristics

Open voltage VOC min (V)

@IF=10mA

14

Short-circuit current

ISC min (μA)

@IF=10mA

12

(C20 rank product)

20

Trigger LED current IFT max (mA)

3

Switching

characteristics

Turn-on time ton typ./max (ms)

0.3/1.0

Turn-off time toff typ./max (ms)

0.1/0.5

Isolation

characteristics

Isolation voltage BVS min (Vrms)

5000

Mechanical

parameters

Creepage distances/Clearance min (mm)

8.0

Package

Name

SO6L

Size typ. (mm)

3.84×10×2.1

Safety standards

UL, cUL,

VDE(option(D4))

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC), a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

TDSC’s 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and to promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 710-billion yen (US$6.5 billion), TDSC looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about TDSC at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

