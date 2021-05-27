Lineage Logistics Named to the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 List

Business Wire India

~Recognition underscores Lineage’s commitment to living its purpose to transform the food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world~ ~Annual list recognizes forward-thinking private companies whose innovations are changing the world~



Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, today announced it was named to the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list.

The annual list features forward-thinking private companies in a range of industries that are growing quickly and whose innovations are changing the world. Companies named as a CNBC Disruptor 50 are selected by CNBC and CNBC.com editorial staff using a proprietary blend of quantitative and qualitative information submitted by more than 1,500 nominated companies.

“At Lineage, we’re constantly challenging the status quo by applying Silicon Valley-style technology to the generations-old temperature-controlled logistics industry,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, President and CEO of Lineage. “Lineage’s unique, innovation-first approach not only delivers value to our customers, but also drives our industry forward. We are incredibly proud to be recognized by CNBC as one of the select companies disrupting their industries during such a critical time – particularly in the food supply chain.”

Since January 2020, Lineage has raised $4.3 billion from new and existing investors to fund its global network capacity and to double down on new and disruptive technologies to design the temperature-controlled warehouse of the future. In 2020 alone, Lineage opened or broke ground on 16 new construction projects around the world, completed 38 acquisitions, and entered eight new countries to add over 130 locations to its global facility network. Additionally, Lineage now has 15 patents for technology innovations, including automation and energy efficiency algorithms that reduce both cost and waste.

Lineage was founded in 2008 and has since remained grounded in its purpose of transforming the food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. As a result, Lineage has developed solutions to global macro and socio-economic issues such as energy consumption, minimizing food waste and reducing food insecurity.

Highlights of Lineage’s recent innovation include:

The Company achieved Visionary Partner status with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, as a result of financial donations made through Lineage’s “Share A Meal” campaign which provided over 100 million meals to people in need in response to COVID-19.

Lineage was recognized for three consecutive years (2019, 2020 and 2021) by the US Department of Energy (DOE) for innovations in energy efficiency.

In recognition of Black History Month, Lineage hosted a virtual fireside chat with Martin Luther King III on his perspectives and experiences as well as what it takes to bring people from different backgrounds together to achieve a common success.

In 2020, Lineage announced that it made a $500,000 investment in its inclusion and diversity programs. This commitment began with a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization committed to challenging racial and economic injustice and protecting basic human rights.

For the full list of CNBC Disruptor companies, visit: cnbc.com/disruptors

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is the world’s largest temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider. It has a global network of over 340 strategically located facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity which spans 15 countries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Lineage’s industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled real estate network, and development and deployment of innovative technology help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, help feed the world. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was recognized as the No 1. Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company’s 2019 list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune’s Change The World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005434/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...