INSERTING and REPLACING Get Ready, It’s Coming Next Week! What to Expect at COMPUTEX 2021

Business Wire India

Insert after second paragraph, third sentence of release: In addition, there are also keynotes delivering from Intel “Innovation Unleashed” and NVIDIA “The Transformational Power of Accelerated Computing, from Gaming to the Enterprise Data Center.”

The updated release reads:

GET READY, IT’S COMING NEXT WEEK! WHAT TO EXPECT AT COMPUTEX 2021

COMPUTEX 2021 will be launched from May 31 to June 30. The organizer, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), will roll out the #COMPUTEXVirtual platform to connect the technology community that breaks geographic limitations. COMPUTEX 2021 will offer an exceptional exhibition experience to attendees with the following highlights.

Highlight #1: Top Speakers Will Address on the Groundbreaking Technologies

COMPUTEX 2021 will kick off with the highly anticipated CEO Keynotes. From May 31 to June 2, key industry executives will discuss topics covering AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and other technology trends. Simon Segars, CEO of Arm, Dr. Lisa Su, President and CEO of AMD, Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron, Charles Liang, Founder, President and CEO of Supermicro, and Kurt Sievers, President and CEO of NXP Semiconductors are among the speaker lineup. In addition, there are also keynotes delivering from Intel “Innovation Unleashed” and NVIDIA “The Transformational Power of Accelerated Computing, from Gaming to the Enterprise Data Center.”

The COMPUTEX Forum on June 2 and 3 will revolve around the theme of “The New Era of Intelligence,” focusing on key applications of AI, 5G, IoT, and electric vehicles. The forum will unlock the development of quantum computers and explore the infinite possibilities of future technology applications. The world’s leading ICT experts will discuss business strategies and pulse industry trends in the post-pandemic era.

Highlight #2: Virtual Booths Will Showcase the Latest Products

#COMPUTEXVirtual, the all-new smart online platform, will use AI and automation technology to create an exceptional digital journey for users by providing a personalized interactive experience. Visitors will be able to obtain the latest product information in real-time.

Acer will showcase its very latest products and innovations that will be announced at its next@acer Global Press Conference to be held on May 27. It will also showcase solutions from its subsidiaries, including products for smart cities, AI, and enterprise use. ZOTAC, on the other hand, will be revealing a brilliant lineup of innovations, including the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce 3090 AMP Extreme Holo graphics card and the MAGNUS ONE ECM53060C mini PC.

Along with the big corporates, innovative startups are always the core elements to drive COMPUTEX and all the industry moving forward. The Epoch Foundation, committed to building partnerships in the global entrepreneurial community, has created a pavilion titled “Garage+ 46 Must-See Startups” on the #COMPUTEXVirtual platform. The exhibition is divided into three sections: “AI & Big Data,” “Digital Health & EdTech,” and “IoT & Energy.”

Moreover, #COMPUTEXVirtual builds #InnoVEXVirtual as a featured exhibit area to help startups connect with the international community. In addition to French Pavilion, Korean Pavilion, and the Dutch Pavilion, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is bringing 18 startups from 7 countries to join InnoVEX for the first time.

Highlight #3: Effective Online Platform Functions Will Synergize Matchmaking Opportunities

To maximize the benefits for exhibitors, #COMPUTEXVirtual will provide multiple effective, timely communication channels for exhibitors and visitors, such as video conferencing, meeting requests and instant messaging. Exhibitors can use AI technology to identify target audiences and promote products. Hyper-Personalized Recommendations will also help increase the matchmaking accuracy and enable companies to seize business opportunities effectively.

Together with the technology giants and disruptive startups, COMPUTEX 2021 is ready to bring the world an all-new digital experience. For more exhibition information, please visit the following:

#COMPUTEXVirtual Online Exhibition Visitor Registration: https://virtual.computextaipei.com.tw/

COMPUTEX CEO Keynote and COMPUTEX Forum Registration: https://virtual.computextaipei.com.tw/events/

About COMPUTEX TAIPEI (also called COMPUTEX):

Established in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the leading global ICT, IoT, and startup tradeshows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Co-organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based upon Taiwan’s complete ICT clusters, covers the whole spectrum of the ICT industry, from established brands to startups and from ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and Twitter @computex_taipei using the hashtag #COMPUTEX.

About COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual:

As a pioneer in technology, COMPUTEX has been at the forefront in embracing digital transformation. In 2021, the show will go online. Together with the key global technology players, the organizer of COMPUTEX,Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) introduces #COMPUTEXVirtual (including its global startups and innovations showcase #InnoVEXVirtual), an AI-driven virtual platform, and aims to deliver an exceptional virtual exhibition experience beyond the distance.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005459/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...