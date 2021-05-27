BIO KOREA 2021 International Convention to Unlock the Secret of Future Technologies

Business Wire India

As one of the most important global bio-health conventions, BIO KOREA 2021 International Convention has garnered great attention from home and abroad. To facilitate the discussion on the future bio-health industry in the ‘COVID-19 era’, the BIO KOREA 2021 to be held on June 9 to 21 will evolve around the theme of “New Normal: Breaking Barriers with Bio Innovation”.

BIO KOREA organizing committee announced the main programs, deep-diving into business strategies in the post-pandemic era.

The Four Programs Focusing on Biohealth Industry and Business

BIO KOREA 2021 Business Forum will focus on a virtual partnering system allowing attendees to schedule virtual meetings to maximize their business development and licensing potential.

International participation continues to grow. Numerous companies from 20+ countries already joined and are expected to showcase their advanced technologies at BIO KOREA 2021.

As an event involving various kinds of discussion, BIO KOREA attracts not only leading biohealth companies in Korea such as SK Chemicals, Chong Kun Dang, ShinPoong Pharm, Kolon Life Science, etc, but also promising SMEs like PharmCADD, WELT, Oncocross, Biot Korea, all of which are eager to grow their business. 24-hour meeting slots will strengthen your digital network across time zones. Also, company presentations will be livestreamed on the official BIO KOREA platform.

The Exhibition will be held both online and on-site, as a hybrid format, which will showcase the cutting-edge technologies and products of exhibitors in various ways. 300+ exhibitors, from start-up to global enterprise, will be at BIO KOREA’s exhibition. Participants can meet on-site exhibitors through live streaming on the online platform during the event.

There will be a Digital Healthcare-themed pavilion introducing the industrial rookies of Digital Wellness, Mobile Healthcare, Digital Therapeutics, Big Data, and AI, etc. Also, COVID-19 show room will show participants how biohealth serves as a cure for the pandemic.

The Conference of BIO KOREA will consist of valuable expert-level lectures regarding the most pressing industry topics including Digital Health, Drug Development, and Post COVID-19. BIO KOREA 2021 conference covering 18 topics with 170+ speakers, will bring the most up-to-date conversations of biohealth both online and on-site.

Invest Fair is an event where pharmaceuticals, bio, and healthcare companies that are advancing into the global market and developing new drugs introduce their leading technology, vision and strategy to the investors. Along with online hosting, it maintains the participants’ attendance with impressive lineups of 19 companies such as Lunit, Tium BIO, VaxcellBio and Genesystem.

BIO KOREA 2021 will be available both Online and On-site

BIO KOREA presents invaluable information on the industry’s trends around the world. This year, the global audience will have a front-row seat to discover and see the latest technology. All BIO KOREA programs will be livestreamed from June 9 to June 21. The program at a glance is on https://www.biokorea.org/program/schedule.asp.

For more updates: https://www.biokorea.org

About BIO KOREA

BIO KOREA serves as a venue place for practical business correspondence as well as international information and technology exchange, invigorating the bio industry. For 15 years, BIO KOREA has been a place of bringing together various international academics, professionals, and CEOs of global bio companies to obtain, exchange, and discuss diverse affairs. It has been providing abundant opportunities to enhance competitive edges within the convergence industry centered around biotechnology.

