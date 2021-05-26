TANKUP to Empower 1000 Fuel Entrepreneurs Across India

Business Wire IndiaTankUp is one of the pioneers in the mobile fuelling space with a Pan India presence empowering Fuel Entrepreneurs (FuelEnts) to build, manage and grow a successful business of Door to Door Delivery (DDD) of High Speed Diesel (Diesel).

DDD is a flagship initiative by the Government of India, intended to build a strong ecosystem for entrepreneurs in the mobile fueling sector. The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) along with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) has been actively working in promoting the initiative inviting start-ups through an Expression of Interest for DDD of Diesel.



TankUp’s mobile fueling solutions have enabled Fuel Entrepreneurs to deliver more than one Crore litres of Diesel to their industrial and stationed clients. The company is now extending its expertise and solutions to guide 1000 new FuelEnts in setting up and running a successful DDD business. With an initial investment of just Rs. 25 lakh, FuelEnt can start a predictable and sustainable business by partnering with TankUp.



TankUp fabricates mobile dispensers (bowsers) at its State-of-the-Art manufacturing facilities in three locations across India. The facilities follow certified quality and management systems for fabrication of PESO-approved Bowsers. The Bowsers are custom-built and robust in design for long term usage. They are fitted with a Smart IOT device for automating the fuel dispensing process making the monitoring and operating process highly simplified and efficient for the Fuel Entrepreneur. The fueling system is further secured by its proprietary TankLock device, an anti-pilferage and an anti-theft mechanism that can save upto Rs. 3 Lakh worth of Diesel cost annually.



TankUp’s team spread across India handholds enterprising and ambitious individuals in their journey of setting up and running a successful Fuel Delivery Business. From company formation and brand development to successfully launching and marketing the fuel delivery operations, TankUp provides end-to-end mobile fuelling solutions to FuelEnts that include pre-fabricated fuel delivery vehicles, fuelling process automation, tech support, branding and marketing services for acquiring fuelling clients and support services such as spares, repair & maintenance.



Speaking on this Initiative, Gaurav Lath, Founder, TankUp, said “India uses more than 87 million KL of diesel annually, out of which 82% is used by B2B segment (Commercial Transportation & Industrial Use). The DDD opportunity is focused on Delivery of Diesel for Industrial Use Only, which is approximately 26 million KL market currently serviced through unorganized and inefficient barrel and jerry can procurement system that results in pilferage and handling losses. Substantial loss of fuel is incurred due to such forms of pilferage, every year to industrial clients. This is precisely the problem that TankUp aims to solve by empowering Fuel Entrepreneurs to participate in the organized delivery of diesel for industrial and other commercial uses.



The DDD market currently is 0.3 million KL and has the potential to grow to about 10 million KL of diesel annually in next 5 years, creating a Rs. 80,000 cr market. The first movers will have an added advantage and TankUp is ready to guide them in every step of their journey fuelling their growth and the growth of the nation” he added.

Interested fuel entrepreneurs who dream to build a successful business by leveraging this opportunity created by GOI can sign up for the company’s free-of-cost knowledge webinars at www.tankup.co.in/1000FuelEnts.

