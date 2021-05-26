Own a Boutique Office Space at Solus Within Hiranandani Estates, Thane

Business Wire IndiaFor the self-employed, the owner of an MSE unit, or a professional, work from home has become a stop-gap arrangement that has spawned a challenge. The ‘new normal’ in a world where humankind co-exists with Covid-19, has seen the logical response to lockdowns being ‘work from home’. As months go by, the burnout of working from home while trying to balance home life has become a challenge. The constant friction faced between professional and personal time is fast creating a need for a solution to work near home: remote workspaces. The ideal solution is a personal office space, away from the pulls and pressures of the household while still being in close proximity to the residence. Not a return to the old office spaces in a denser area, but a workspace in proximity to the residence – a new rising demand of ’Walk to Work’ catered by the boutique office spaces.



Keeping these factors in mind, the Hiranandani Group has come up with a project which offers such boutique workspaces located within the integrated township, Hiranandani Estates on Ghodbunder Road, Thane. The township includes a Hiranandani Business Park (HBP) which offers various types of commercial spaces. The project ‘Solus’ offers boutique offices, which are available on sale. These units address the needs of independent professionals, businessmen, and entrepreneurs that live in and around the township.



‘Solus’ is a fully air-conditioned commercial tower, and offers offices starting at a price point of Rs 84 lakh, and beyond. The ready-for-fit-out office spaces offer optimum floor plate efficiency and come equipped with lower and upper basements for parking. The additional technical specifications offered by Solus include good floor to ceiling height, aluminium windows, eight high speed and two parking elevators, a spacious, large entrance lobby, uninterrupted power and water supply underground fire fighting, sprinklers, and overhead tank for fire as per CFO norms, ensuring proper safety practices.



The well-crafted office spaces in ‘Solus’ are carefully designed within an awe-inspiring aesthetics structure and is suitable for all types of businesses like entrepreneurs’ unit or retail outlets or an IT and ITeS setup. And, it is not just for those who need office spaces for their own business, it also makes a good option for investors.



With focus on this segment, the Hiranandani Group has made it a good deal in present times with their special offer – an assured rental of Rs. 31,000* p.m. for 3 years, 2 percent Stamp Duty Waiver, and price insurance on ‘Solus’ office spaces. This scheme, in sync with ‘never before’ price-points, make this the right time to invest or buy office space in ‘Solus’.



With the resurgence of the pandemic led travel restrictions, businesses are quickly realizing the importance of ‘walk to work’ culture. Purely from a safety perspective, it is advisable to have one’s own office space in proximity to one’s residence and avoid the commute. Having a personal boutique office in the vicinity of one’s residence is a safety net for the entrepreneur, the professional, the self-employed, and those who run MSME/ IT and ITeS units.



As the ‘Future of Work’ as per the new paradigm gains traction, aspects such as “Work, Live and Play” and “Walk to Work” are likely to be adopted along with remote working. To address this need, real estate developers are exploring new suburban districts where corporates are increasingly investing in satellite offices, in sync with growth of residential real estate. As the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnesses ‘rise of suburbia’ in the peripheral satellite towns, locations like Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Panvel are fast gaining importance.



‘Solus’ at HBP, Thane offers occupants other privileges such as strategic location, well-defined connectivity, vibrant community living, social infrastructure that caters to the evolving preferences of the office occupiers.



The Hiranandani Group has always worked towards offering its customers “quality of life” and Solus at Hiranandani Estate, Ghodbunder Road, Thane is an extension of this commitment.

