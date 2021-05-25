Rimini Street India Certified as Great Place to Work® Company

Business Wire India

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Rimini Street India Operations Private Ltd. has earned the designation of Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM. Based on validated employee feedback gathered using Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology, the certification confirmed that 94% of employees believe that Rimini Street India excelled in building a high-trust Company culture and creating a positive work environment for all.

As part of the assessment process, Rimini Street India employees participated in Great Place to Work’s Trust Index© survey to assess the organization’s overall cultural landscape and employee engagement levels. Secondly, a Culture Audit© detailed Rimini Street’s best practices in employee engagement across the entire employee lifecycle, which include employee induction practices and buddy programs to engage new employees, available training and certifications and a formal career growth program to encourage career opportunities. Additional engagement programs include employee wellness programs such as health camps, yoga and fitness workshops, annual sports events, group activities and a regular cadence of employee surveys to connect and gather feedback. Employees scored Rimini Street highly across five key areas of engagement including credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

India’s Great Place to Work® Institute evaluates and recognizes companies with best-in-class workplaces and company culture. Rimini Street’s certification puts a spotlight on its diligence to build a work culture that engages and enhances the employee experience and promotes the values of credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

Rimini Street India currently employs over 400 professionals working in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other cities across India. Rimini Street India employees work in finance, HR, legal, IT, global security, marketing, sales operations, client onboarding, software development, quality systems, technology innovation, artificial intelligence, global operations and support delivery. The Rimini Street India team is a significant contributor to the Company’s global growth and unmatched 4.9/5.0 average client satisfaction for cases (where 5.0 is “excellent”).

“Being Great Place to Work-Certified is a rewarding endorsement from our employees recognizing Rimini Street’s commitment to fostering a work environment that is inclusive, engaging and supportive,” said Raju Gadiraju, managing director, Rimini Street India Operations Private Ltd. “Rimini Street is a great place to work, not only due to the programs we have in place, but because our people are deeply committed to creating a collaborative and nurturing workplace. Together, they reinforce Rimini Street as an employer of choice in our industry and ensure a happier, well-balanced team that helps drive business results and make a difference to our clients and communities in which we live and work.”

The Great Place to Work® Institute is a highly acclaimed international organization with an employee experience platform for evaluating and identifying companies with best practices and programs in human resource management and company culture. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. Their methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective, and is considered the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,000 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

