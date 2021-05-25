Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra to Keynote at 2021 COMPUTEX Forum on Memory and Storage Innovation

Business Wire India

TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) announced today that Sanjay Mehrotra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Micron, is invited to be the opening keynote speaker at 2021 COMPUTEX Forum. This digital keynote will be on Wednesday, June 2, at 9:00 AM (GMT+8), with the theme “Innovation for the Data Economy: Why today’s infrastructure innovation brings data to life, powering insights for all.”

Mehrotra will share Micron’s vision for how data is transforming modern life and creating new opportunities for memory and storage innovation.

“At the heart of the reimagined world is data, creating opportunity for new computing use cases and demanding new hardware infrastructure capability to enable breakthrough applications,” said Micron President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra.

“We’re pleased to speak at COMPUTEX 2021 and share how storage and memory innovation is fueling the data economy, turning data into intelligence with unprecedented speed to enrich life for all.”

This year’s COMPUTEX Forum, with the theme of “The New Era of Intelligence” focusing on 5G, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and electric vehicles, will dive deep into business strategies in the post-pandemic era.

“Technology and innovation help us all respond to these rapidly changing times,” said James Huang, TAITRA Chairman. “We look forward to hearing from Sanjay’s keynote as he highlights how Micron is working with other industry leading partners to address some of the world’s biggest data transformation opportunities to move our industry forward.”

Raj Hazra, senior vice president and general manager for Micron’s Computer and Networking Business Unit will also keynote at the COMPUTEX Forum on Wednesday, June 2, at 4:00 PM (GMT+8). Hazra will discuss how Micron’s memory and storage innovations will enable pervasive and scalable artificial intelligence innovation in his session titled, “Memory Is at the Heart of AI Innovation.”

Every year, COMPUTEX presents invaluable information on the worldwide technology ecosystem and trends. This year, the global audience will have a front row seat to discover and see the latest technology. All COMPUTEX Forum sessions will be livestreamed on the official #COMPUTEXVirtual platform on June 2 and June 3. For more 2021 COMPUTEX Forum details, please check the official websites:

COMPUTEX website:

https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

#COMPUYEXVirtual platform:

https://virtual.computextaipei.com.tw/events

About COMPUTEX TAIPEI (also called COMPUTEX):

Established in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the leading global ICT, IoT, and startup tradeshows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Co-organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based upon Taiwan’s complete ICT clusters, covers the whole spectrum of the ICT industry, from established brands to startups and from ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and Twitter @computex_taipei using the hashtag #COMPUTEX.

About COMPUTEX 2021:

As a pioneer in technology, COMPUTEX has been at the forefront in embracing digital transformation. As the event organizer, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) introduces AI computing capabilities to the exhibition to shape COMPUTEX 2021 as a global model and aims to deliver an exceptional exhibition experience by presenting the online platform — #COMPUTEXVirtual.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005901/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...