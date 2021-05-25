American Express Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire India

American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences, which will be held virtually.

On Friday, June 4, 2021, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri will participate in Bernstein’s 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. Mr. Squeri will participate in a virtual fireside chat relating to the company’s business strategy and financial performance beginning at 9 a.m. (ET).

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey C. Campbell will participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & Commercial Real Estate Conference. Mr. Campbell will participate in a virtual fireside chat covering the company’s financial performance and business strategy beginning at 1:15 p.m. (ET).

Live audio webcasts of both events will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of each presentation will be available after each event at the same website address.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005297/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...