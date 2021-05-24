Hytera Brings Body Worn Camera to A New Level

Business Wire India

Hytera, as a world leading provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, brings body worn cameras (BWC) to a new level with innovative hardware and software design, convergence with push-to-talk technology, and integration with control room solution.

The Hytera VM780 Body Worn Camera (Photo: Business Wire)

Hytera has full series of 4G or LTE body worn cameras which can capture HD video to provide evidence for trials. More importantly, they are able to send live video back to the control center over 4G network. This helps the dispatcher know exactly what is happening, enhance real-time situational awareness and facilitate decision-making. Hytera has launched a comprehensive solution including the body worn camera, integrated device station and digital evidence management platform.

Designed for the field with evidence management in mind, the VM780 takes RVM Bodycams to the next level with the most advanced range of features available, including a 2.8” touch display, 3G/ 4G & Wi-Fi for real time transmission anywhere, GPS built-in and Push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) application compatibility. The device features a 216° rotatable camera and powerful 3-watt speaker to deliver loud and clear audio during the call, even in highly noisy environments. It also supports NFC and Bluetooth connectivity, AES256 advanced encryption technology, and simple charging and programming via the micro-USB interface.

The VM580D is suitable for both mission critical and commercial users. It’s slim (only 20mm thick), lightweight and easy to operate with one hand for photo taking, audio and video recording. It can share real-time GPS location information over LTE, 3G, and Wi-Fi networks. The device also serves as a PoC radio, which can be used for evidence collection simultaneously with a PoC platform such as Hytera HyTalk.

Hytera also provides various related software and hardware including storage, evidence collection, evidence classification, and dispatch platform, etc. Hytera is one of the few companies which can provide E2E body worn cameras solution to customers.

It’s known to all that it is not uncommon for the officers to face the confrontations or dispute from the public during onsite law enforcement. Public safety and governmental institutions have increasingly advocated or legislated the use of BWC for promoting law enforcement transparency, deterring the violence and increasing trial efficiency. For example, a Dubai ruler issued a resolution to authorize its police to use security cameras in public areas to fulfill its duties including handling traffic violations and ensuring effective security. Hytera BWC Solution has been adopted by government and industry customers including the Shanghai Police and Macau Police to restore the truth of what happened with the first-person recording, voice and video, and bring better transparency and accountability to help improve law enforcement legitimacy.

