How Dahua Technology Supports Water Management Efforts

River damming, water pollution, overfishing, and sand quarrying have been damaging the living environment of aquatic organisms in the Yangtze River for some time. The decline of biodiversity in the Yangtze ecosystem is an immediate threat to fishery production, and a longer term threat to the health of the surrounding regions.

To protect the environment of the Yangtze basin, the main part of the Yangtze River as well as large-scale lakes and important tributaries have just started this year a ten-year comprehensive ban on fishing, a project Dahua Technology is supporting with its digital intelligence systems.

Automatic supervision tools, like smart warnings of ship intrusion, greatly improve the efficiency of manual inspections and speed response to illegal activity in the basin. Dahua systems will monitor activity within banned areas, other fishing regions, dock landing points, and aquatic product wholesale markets. Combining this digital intelligence with enforcement on the ground allows for sufficient evidence and follow up, as well as real-time responses which together contribute to more careful management of these critical bodies of water.

Dahua Technology uses a three-dimensional perception system of “air, land and water”, deploying AI image recognition systems to capture relevant events in real-time. Our technology can power automatic warning of abnormal activity, deterrence of illegal events, and time-based retrospective evidence collection. This technology builds on years of Dahua experience running ecosystem protection systems along major rivers, using video IoT, artificial intelligence, and data fusion to support water area governance in irrigation systems around China that cover more than 10,000 kilometers.

Building Dahua’s Sustainability and Conservation Agenda

Dahua Technology is a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider. Our engineers and product designers take the ‘solutions’ part of that description seriously. An important part of their mission is to identify areas where our technology can make distinctive contributions to problem-solving in the interests of society. In the last few years, Dahua Technology has been developing and deploying systems that can advance sustainability goals, participating in one of the most crucial human endeavors of our century. We have taken important steps in the battle against species extinction, against forest fires, and in the protection and conservation of water resources.

