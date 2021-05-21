NVIDIA to Deliver a Keynote on The Transformational Power of Accelerated Computing at COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid

Business Wire India

TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade and Development Council) announced today that NVIDIA will be delivering a keynote, entitled “The Transformational Power of Accelerated Computing, from Gaming to the Enterprise Data Center” at COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid.

Jeff Fisher, Senior Vice President of NVIDIA’s GeForce Business Unit, will present on June 1 at 1:00 pm Taiwan time on the massive opportunities that GeForce PC gaming represents for the Taiwan ecosystem.”

Manuvir Das, Head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA, will then address “The Coming Democratization of AI.” He will share three shifts driving this trend and explain how enterprises that embrace them can thrive in the coming years.

“Most, if not all, of us are familiar with NVIDIA, the company that invented the GPU and is synonymous with PC gaming. NVIDIA is also the leader in the AI industry, with the GPU and accelerated computing driving innovations that are reshaping industries around the world. Their keynote is timely and will provide invaluable insight to COMPUTEX participants on how these technologies will shape the world and drive success in the years ahead,” said James Huang, Chairman of TAITRA, organizer of COMPUTEX.

To keep the global tech industry connected, COMPUTEX is rolling out COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid for an exceptionally experience. This year’s keynotes and forums will be run live and digitally on the #COMPUTEXVirtual platform.

NVIDIA will bring insights on COMPUTEX Forum as well

Besides the keynote, NVIDIA will also be holding talks at the COMPUTEX Forum.

Jerry Chen, Head of Global Business Development for Manufacturing & Industrials at NVIDIA, will cover “The Promise of Digital Transformation: How AI-Infused Industrial Systems Are Rising to Meet the Challenges,” at the AIoT Forum on June 2 from 11:00 to 11:30 am.

Richard Kerris, Head of Worldwide Developer Relations and General Manager of NVIDIA Omniverse, will deliver a talk titled “The Metaverse Begins: NVIDIA Omniverse and a Future of Shared Worlds,” where he’ll discuss the revolution in virtual collaboration and simulation, at the Tomorrow Tech Forum on June 3 from 2:30 to 3:00 pm.

And Ali Kani, Vice President and General Manager of Automotive at NVIDIA, will talk about “Transforming the Transportation Industry with AI” on June 1 from 11:00 to 11:15 am at Future Car Forum’s Semicon Session.

The COMPUTEX Keynote and Forum schedule will be updated regularly as more speakers are announced. For more show information, please check out the official COMPUTEX website: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html, COMPUTEX Youtube channels or you can check NVIDIA website, NVIDIA YouTube channels for more keynote news.

About COMPUTEX TAIPEI (also called COMPUTEX):

Established in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the leading global ICT, IoT, and startup tradeshows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Co-organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based upon Taiwan’s complete ICT clusters, covers the whole spectrum of the ICT industry, from established brands to startups and from ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and Twitter @computex_taipei using the hashtag #COMPUTEX.

About COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid:

As a pioneer in technology, COMPUTEX has been at the forefront in embracing digital transformation. This year, COMPUTEX will launch the “COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid”. As the event organizer, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) introduces AI computing capabilities to the exhibition to shape COMPUTEX as a global model and aims to deliver an exceptional exhibition experience by presenting the online platform — #COMPUTEXVirtual.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518006243/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...