NTT to Donate US$3M for Pandemic Relief to India

NTT (TOKYO:9432) announces today plans to donate US$3 million to support the humanitarian tragedy facing the people of India. In addition to this, the NTT companies are contributing support and services for their employees to help cope with this challenging situation.

India has NTT’s largest country employee base outside of Japan, with 30,000 NTT employees, playing a critical role in supporting our clients and our business worldwide. The pandemic’s devastating impact on India and its people deeply saddens all of us.

NTT sincerely hopes that this donation and the other relief support provided by NTT companies will help provide some necessary resources for those suffering from the impact of this virus. Our thoughts and prayers are with our colleagues, clients, their families and all of India’s society.

We are proud of the NTT family of companies for coming together and offering this critical help during this difficult time. As part of our history and values, we always respond to the needs of people, communities and society through our actions and business operations.

NTT believes in resolving social issues through our business operations by applying technology for good. We help clients accelerate growth and innovate for current and new business models. Our services include digital business consulting, technology and managed services for cybersecurity, applications, workplace, cloud, data center and networks, all supported by our deep industry expertise and innovation. As a top 5 global technology and business solutions provider, our diverse teams operate in 80+ countries and regions and deliver services to over 190 of them. We serve over 80% of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other clients and communities around the world. For more information on NTT, visit www.global.ntt.

