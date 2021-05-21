NTT and Affiliate Companies Donate $10M to Support India Through COVID-19 Surge

Business Wire India

NTT today announced a $3M donation to support the humanitarian tragedy facing the people of India. This brings the total combined donation from NTT and its affiliates, including NTT DATA Services and NTT Ltd, to $10M in relief aid to India.

The donations will support local hospitals and healthcare providers, increase access and transportation to care and boost vaccination efforts to directly support team members as well as the general public.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve focused on supporting our team members with safety-first policies, financial support and resources, but as the crisis continues to deepen in India, NTT is joining the global effort to broaden our impact,” said Abhijit Dubey, CEO, NTT Ltd.

Funds have been committed to provide oxygen, medical supplies, ambulances, hospital beds and equipment. The NTT Corporate Social Responsibility team has worked quickly to make an impact across rural and urban communities of India, partnering with local non-profits to distribute funding.

For NTT team members, the company will continue to enable remote work, support essential on-site workers, offer reimbursement for medical costs and family support, provide additional COVID-related paid sick leave, and provide free virtual health visits. As a resource for team members in India, NTT employees also created a COVID-19 command center to help teammates coordinate medical care, vaccine appointments, hospital beds and transportation.

“Together, we have more than 30,000 team members based in India who are a core part of the NTT family,” said Bob Pryor, CEO, NTT DATA Services. “The outpouring of support from our global teams, who have stepped up, leading assistance efforts without hesitation, has been encouraging during these difficult times and a shining example of our culture and belief that we are all stronger together.”

About NTT Ltd

NTT Ltd. is a leading, global technology services company. To help our clients achieve their digital transformation goals, we use our global capabilities, expertise, and full-stack technology services delivered through our integrated services platform. As their long-term strategic partner, we help them enhance customer and employee experience, transform their cloud strategy, modernize their networks and strengthen their cybersecurity. And across their transformation priorities, we automate their business processes and IT, drawing insights and analytics from their core business data. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 50,000 people across 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future. Visit us at hello.global.ntt.

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services is a recognized leader in IT and business services including cloud, data and applications. A division of NTT DATA headquartered in Texas, the company leverages consulting and deep industry expertise to help clients accelerate and sustain value throughout their digital journeys. Visit nttdataservices.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

