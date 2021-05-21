Foursquare Acquires Geospatial Analytics and Visualizations Platform Unfolded

Business Wire India

Foursquare today announced its acquisition of Unfolded a next generation platform for geospatial analytics. With the addition of Unfolded’s capabilities to the Foursquare technology stack, enterprises and brands can soon come to Foursquare to not only access its industry leading location data, but work with that data in an integrated platform for merging, enriching, analyzing, and visualizing spatial data – in whatever environment they choose.

“Welcoming Unfolded to the team makes the Foursquare platform more powerful, robust, and accessible to our clients and partners,” said Gary Little, President and CEO of Foursquare. “This acquisition accelerates us toward our ambitious goal of bringing Foursquare Everywhere, and enabling businesses to unlock the true potential of location and geospatial data and technology.”

Unfolded offers open source geospatial libraries and a flexible suite of advanced tooling — including its signature product, Unfolded Studio, a self-serve platform that allows you to transform your geospatial data into insightful maps within minutes. Its expert team of co-founders have architected many of the leading open source innovations in the world of geolocation including kepler.gl, deck.gl, and H3.

“Bringing together Unfolded’s powerful geospatial technology and Foursquare’s comprehensive location data is a perfect mix for success,” said Sina Kashuk, co-founder and CEO of Unfolded. “The partnership will help position us as a powerhouse in the industry, as many companies tend to have one or the other, but not both. By joining forces, we can dream up entirely new integrated solutions for businesses needing good geospatial data and the analytics to make sense of it. We’re excited to be mapping this path forward in geospatial intelligence.”

This acquisition propels Foursquare’s evolution into the singular source companies turn to for high quality, easy-to-use location data and the technology they need to make sense of it. Customers can seamlessly access and apply spatial features to a variety of first-party and third-party data sets to solve critical business challenges – from site selection and competitor conquesting to transaction improving customer loyalty and much more.

The Raine Group served as financial advisor and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP acted as legal advisor to Foursquare.

Foursquare is the leading independent location technology company. Our solutions help businesses make smarter decisions and developers create more engaging experiences.

