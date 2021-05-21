Fibocom FM150-NA to Be the First 5G Wireless Module Certified by T-Mobile

Business Wire India

Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a leading global provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solution and wireless communication modules, today announces that its 5G wireless communication modules FM150-NA has successfully received the T-Mobile Technical Acceptance (TA), becoming the first 5G wireless module certified by T-Mobile.

Fibocom FM150-NA is the first 5G wireless module certified by T-Mobile (Photo: Fibocom)

The approval signifies that Fibocom FM150-NA 5G module can now provide wireless connection services under T-Mobile’s network, which is an important achievement of the product’s entry into the US market.

Based on Qualcomm SDX55 chipset platform, Fibocom’s FM150-NA module supports 5G NR Sub-6 band and is backward compatible with LTE and WCDMA network standards. Supporting 5G standalone network (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, FM150-NA eliminates customers’ investment concerns in the initial stage of 5G construction and responds to the commercial demand of rapid landing.

With rich extension interfaces including USB 3.1/3.0/2.0, PCIe 3.0, GPIO, I2S, UIM, FM150-NA module seamlessly enables a wide range of IoT applications, such as 4K/8K HD livestreaming, ACPC, IIoT, C-V2X, smart grid, smart home, telemedicine, UAV, AR/VR and more. Up to now, Fibocom’s FM150-NA module has certified by RoHs/HF/FCC/IC/PTCRB.

“We are proud to announce that our FM150-NA module has achieved T-Mobile Technical Acceptance,” said the director of carrier certification dept., Fibocom. “As a forerunner developing 5G wireless module, Fibocom provides 5G modules with eMBB, URLLC and mMTC. Achieving T-Mobile certification is a significant milestone for our 5G modules.”

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions in the sector of IoT (Internet of Things), as well as the first stock-listed (Stock Code:300638) wireless module provider in China. We provide end-to-end IoT wireless communication solutions for telecom operators, IoT equipment manufacturers, and IoT system integrators. With over two decades’ engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of independently developing high-performance wireless communication modules including 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, Android Smart, Automotive, WCDMA/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS, Wi-Fi, GNSS, etc. Besides reliable, convenient, safe and intelligent IoT communication solutions for almost all vertical industries, we are also geared to customize the best and optimal IoT modules and solutions catering to your special requirements.

