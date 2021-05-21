Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

City of Tampere: Lumen Valo Wins the International Architectural Competition

By May 21, 2021

Business Wire India

The competition entry Lumen Valo has won the international architectural competition for the new Sara Hildén Art Museum building in Tampere, Finland. The winning entry was designed by architect Janne Hovi. The new art museum will be located in the former industrial milieu at the city centre.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005014/en/

 

The competition entry Lumen Valo has won the international architectural competition for the new Sara Hildén Art Museum building in Tampere, Finland. Photo by architect Janne Hovi.

Competition entry Lumen Valo takes into account, by simple means, both the values related to the history of the Finlayson area and the starting points of the surrounding area and the requirements of the art, says the chair of the jury, Deputy Mayor Jaakko Stenhäll.

A total of 472 entries were approved for the competition, which is among the highest in the history of Finnish architectural competitions.

 

According to the jury, aesthetics that fit the spirit of the Finlayson industrial area and Sara Hildén Art Museum is captured in the subtle design of the winning competition entry Lumen Valo. In its matter-of-factness, it relates to the historical architecture of the construction site.

 

According to the jury, the winning competition entry continues the tradition of the area, where buildings have been built based on the needs of their purpose. The overall shape has been derived from the exhibition facilities. In this, the winning competition entry truly stands out from among the rest.

 

The other entries that ranked in the competition are Obscura by Heljä Nieminen and Havu Järvelä and Mezzo by Arkkitehdit Rudanko + Kankkunen Oy that came in shared third place. Entries XXX (Arquitectos Ayala S.L.P.) and A sculpture in the park (ALL – atelier lorentzen langkilde) were purchased. In addition, ten entries were given an honorary mention.

 

The competition aimed to create an architecturally distinctive building that would take account of the values of its environment, create a framework for art, and support the identity and character of the Sara Hildén Art Museum.

 

The competition was organised by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, Sara Hildén Foundation, and the City of Tampere in cooperation with the Finnish Association of Architects (SAFA).

 

Link to the competition website:

 

https://www.sarahildenkilpailu.fi/

 

English website of the City of Tampere:

 

https://www.tampere.fi/en/index.html

 

Sara Hildén Art Museum:

 

https://www.tampere.fi/sarahilden/en/index.html

 

Finlayson area:

 

https://www.finlaysoninalue.fi/en/

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005014/en/

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

Quectel launches SG520B series of 5G Sub-6GHz smart modules with powerful multimedia functionality

dssenthil Dec 7, 2023
Uncategorized

Much-Anticipated TECNO SPARK Go 2024 Goes on Sale Starting December 7th at Retail Outlets and Amazon

dssenthil Dec 7, 2023
Uncategorized

Blink Digital Backed Girls Will Be Girls to Have World Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2024

dssenthil Dec 7, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

Quectel launches SG520B series of 5G Sub-6GHz smart modules with powerful multimedia functionality

Uncategorized

Much-Anticipated TECNO SPARK Go 2024 Goes on Sale Starting December 7th at Retail Outlets and Amazon

Uncategorized

Blink Digital Backed Girls Will Be Girls to Have World Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2024

Uncategorized

Denodo Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools for Four Consecutive Years

%d