WNS Announces Addition of Tim Main to Board of Directors

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced the appointment of Timothy L. Main to the company’s Board of Directors effective June 1, 2021. Tim has spent his entire career in a B2B services/outsourcing environment, including more than 25 years with Jabil, Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a leading provider of manufacturing services with a global operational footprint. At Jabil, Tim worked his way from a Production Control Manager position to eventually serve as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board. During his 13-year tenure as Chief Executive Officer of Jabil, he led the company’s transformation and growth to a $17+ billion, 100,000 employee organization through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Tim is currently non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member of the Cyber Committee at Jabil. In addition, he serves on the Board of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) as Chair of the Cybersecurity Committee and a member of the Audit & Finance and Governance committees, and on the Board of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ: SHAC), where he serves as a member of the Audit & Finance Committee.



“Tim is a proven leader with a distinguished track record in international operations, corporate governance, vision and strategy, and technology-led growth,” said Adrian T. Dillon, WNS’s Chairman of the Board. “We are pleased to welcome Tim to the WNS Board of Directors, and believe that his experience guiding large organizations and developing talent will be a tremendous asset to the company.”



“The WNS team is delighted to add an experienced executive like Tim to our Board,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Chief Executive Officer of WNS. “His background in leading high-performing teams, driving both organic and inorganic revenue growth, and managing global operations will help WNS continue to generate exceptional value for all of our key stakeholders.”

