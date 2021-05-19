Hillstone Networks Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

Business Wire India

Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of enterprise network security and risk management solutions, is proud to announce we have won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:

Market Leader in Data Center Security

Most Innovative in Next Generation Firewall

Cutting Edge in SD-WAN



“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. Given the recent security breach of Colonial Pipeline, it’s imperative that enterprises use the best in class when it comes to security and we are happy to have our solutions recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t ask for more,” says Tim Liu, CTO and co-founder at Hillstone Networks.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Hillstone Networks is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks’ Enterprise Network Security and Risk Management solutions provide visibility, intelligence, and protection to ensure enterprises can comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against cyber-threats. Recognized by leading analysts and trusted by global enterprises, Hillstone’s solutions cover the enterprise from edge to cloud while improving total-cost-of-ownership. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

