Cairn Oil & Gas Awarded CII-SR EHS Excellence Award and 5S Certification for Its Ravva Field

Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd., India's largest private sector Oil and Gas Company, has won the CII-SR EHS Excellence Award for Ravva asset and received 5S certification for Ravva Onshore Terminal.



Ravva onshore and offshore have been awarded five-star rating for excellence in EHS (Environment, Health and Safety) practices in the industries category by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) in the CII- SR EHS excellence award. The five-star rating was awarded based on the initiatives taken by Ravva asset team for best practices in safety, to improve performance and productivity. The five-star rating also recognized the efforts taken towards conserving critical environmental resources and efficiency in managing occupational and hygiene issues in areas of operation. Ravva Onshore Terminal was also certified ‘conforming to 5S’ by “intertek”. With this certification, Ravva plant joins the list of 5S certified Cairn assets. 5S, or Good Workplace Management involves the principle of waste elimination through workplace organistion. Implementation of ‘5S’ improves efficiency, productivity, and above all safety and safe behavior at site locations.



The CII-SR Excellence Award is a reflection of the culture of safety and commitment to sustainability by Cairn Oil & Gas and its Ravva team. Cairn Oil & Gas practices the best-in-class safety protocols and has a workforce committed to safe operations both in onshore and offshore environments. Cairn Oil & Gas is committed to its goal of contributing to 50% of India’s domestic crude production through sustained efforts while also having a net positive impact on the environment in all areas of operation. These awards and recognitions are testament to the meticulous planning, sustained efforts, and tireless work by the respective site teams.



Speaking about these recognitions, Prachur Sah, Deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd., said, “Safety is and will always be our utmost priority. These achievements are a result of our teamwork, strong leadership, personal ownership on safety and our ‘can-do’ spirit. I take this opportunity to thank our teams and our partners who have helped in realising Vedanta’s vision of ‘Zero Harm, Zero Waste, Zero Discharge.’



“A good safety culture is built over time. It is never given. It is great to see that Cairn Oil & Gas has incorporated a dedicated safety culture from the root level with no compromise in the operations of Ravva. Cairn has never given safety a day off. Thank you for staying safe and helping to keep others safe,” said Bulesh Kumar T, Chief Executive Officer, Sri Sai Oilfield Equipment & Marine Services.

Pushpinder Oberai, Chief Operating Officer, GVHL, said, “GVHL feels proud to be partners with Cairn Oil & Gas, since 2012, for all its offshore helicopter requirements at Ravva and Suvali. It has been witness to its dedication towards excellent underlying systems of safety ethos and its responsible behaviour towards environment protection. Congratulations to Cairn’s hard work, dedication and efforts on receiving this prestigious and deserving award confirming its best-in-class safety protocols and commitment towards safe operations.”

