Zolve Partners with i2c to Enable Banking and Payments for Global Citizens

i2c Inc., a global leader in digital payments and banking technology, today announced a new partnership with fintech, Zolve which provides immigrants moving to or visiting the United States with the financial services tools they need for their journey.

Zolve allows users to establish a bank account from their home country for use in the United States, as well as debit and credit services. These accounts come with FDIC protection (through partner bank) for amounts up to $250,000 and can be established completely online before arriving in the USA, with any amount as a starting balance and no upfront fees.

“Traveling to a new country for work, school, or to even visit, can be challenging enough without the added concerns of navigating a foreign country’s financial services landscape,” said Raghunandan G., founder of Zolve. “Zolve and i2c’s partnership works to offer these individuals a smooth transition, saving users time and empowering them with financial security from their first moment in the US,” he continued.

“We’re delighted to partner with Zolve and to share in their vision of removing barriers to financial access across the world,” said Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c. “Our partnership with Zolve reinforces this commitment by expanding access to financial services for global citizens, supporting them as they travel to the US and increasing their peace of mind, along the way,” he added.

The company’s credit card has no annual fees and requires no Social Security number to establish, which means it can be used the moment the user arrives in the United States. The product also features a substantial credit limit, and the ability to block and unblock the card from a mobile app.

About Zolve

Zolve aims to create a financial world beyond borders that provides equitable access to global financial products on a single, new-age platform. Its cross-border capabilities creates a seamless experience for global citizens, keen to use financial products anywhere, irrespective of their current location. As of now, it wants to help US-bound immigrants with opening bank accounts and credit cards. In the long term, it aims to be a full-stack financial services provider, enabling individuals to make the most of their money in a hassle-free way. www.zolve.com

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c’s proprietary “building block” technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

