Stephen Stonberg appointed interim CEO of Bittrex Global

The Boards of Directors (the “Boards”) of Bittrex Global GmbH (Vaduz, Liechtenstein) and Bittrex Global (Bermuda) Ltd (Hamilton, Bermuda) have confirmed that Tom Albright is stepping down from his role as CEO of both companies effective today. The Boards are grateful for the contributions Tom has made.

Stephen Stonberg, current CFO and COO of Bittrex Global, has been appointed by the Boards to serve as interim CEO, to oversee management of the Companies.

“Tom has brought key leadership as Bittrex Global has grown to serve the crypto marketplace,” said Bill Shihara, Co-Founder Bittrex, Inc. “Tom has also helped guide the company through a period of significant growth and change within our sector”.

“We are incredibly pleased that Stephen Stonberg will be leading Bittrex Global as interim CEO,” said Shihara. “Stephen has served as CFO and COO since February 2019, and has a deep understanding of our business, and has over 25 years experience in the financial services sector, and held leadership roles in blue-chip banking institutions. As more retail and institutional investment enters the cryptocurrency market, individuals like Stephen will be instrumental in bridging the gap between traditional finance and the cryptocurrency world.”

“I look forward to continuing the drive for innovation at Bittrex Global. Our new offerings such as tokenized securities (through Bittrex Global Bermuda Ltd.) are revolutionizing the crypto market. We have many more exciting opportunities on the horizon,” says Stonberg.

About Bittrex Global

Bittrex Global has one of the most secure trading platforms and digital wallet infrastructures in the world where customers can access exciting new products. Built on Bittrex’s cutting-edge technology, Bittrex Global provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike.

