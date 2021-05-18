JFrog Puts the DevOps Community at The Epicenter of Software Innovation at Annual User Conference swampUP: June 1- 3

Business Wire India

Three-Day Event Combines World-Class DevOps Training and Talks from Industry Experts, Empowering the Community to Drive the Next Wave of Digital Transformation.

​JFrog India Private Limited (“JFrog”), the liquid software company, today announced the lineup for the JFrog annual DevOps user conference swampUP. The virtual conference will take place on May 25 -27 for the Americas and June 1 – 3 for the EMEA and APAC time zones.

“The next digital wave is here and DevOps and software developers are at the epicenter of this next evolution,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, co-founder and CEO of JFrog. “As DevOps becomes the center of software innovation, and software the enabler of modern businesses, our users become the key players to retain a competitive advantage for their organizations in today’s digital age. This is why our swampUP conference is focused on the community, providing an opportunity to come together, learn from one another, and propel DevOps forward. The market in India has extremely talented people and swampUP is an opportunity for the community to skill up and learn together. I am excited about this year’s sessions and can’t wait to interact with industry veterans across the globe,” added Shlomi Ben Haim, CEO & Co-founder JFrog.

All-virtual for a second year, swampUP2021 puts the developer community at the center of DevOps and DevSecOps, empowering attendees to drive the next wave of digital transformation. Through hands-on training, deep-dive tutorials, keynotes and breakout sessions with DevOps luminaries and industry experts, attendees will uncover the latest technologies and best practices around modern CI/CD, package management, security and DevSecOps, large-scale software distribution, and more.

JFrog is bringing together a lineup of DevOps visionaries and innovators to share their unique vision, insights, and inspiration. Speakers, coming from industries as diverse as financial services, automotive, cyber security, cloud, and more, include:

Four DevOps CEOs—of Datadog, PagerDuty, Elastic, and HashiCorp—will join JFrog’s CEO, Shlomi Ben Haim for an exclusive panel discussion: “DevOps Beyond Digital Transformation”

Olivier Pomel, CEO & Co-founder at Datadog

Jennifer Tejada, CEO at PagerDuty

Shay Banon, CEO & Founder at Elastic

Dave McJannet, CEO at HashiCorp

Shlomi Ben Haim, CEO of JFrog—who will also deliver the keynote address along with JFrog’s co-founders and product leadership

Alexander Denk, Service Owner Binary Management, BMW AG

Wayne Chatelain, Senior Manager of Software Engineering, Capital One

Ayrat Khayretdinov, CNCF Ambassador

Guillaume Laforge, Developer Advocate, Google Cloud Platform

John Willis, Senior Director, Global Transformation Office, Red Hat

Sasha Rosenbaum, Sr. Manager, Managed OpenShift Black Belts, Red Hat

Alyssa Miller, Business Information Security Officer (BISO), S&P Global Ratings

The annual conference is divided into three parts, across three days:

Training day: The first day focuses on in-depth, live DevOps training across four dedicated tracks: cloud native, CI/CD, security, and software distribution.

Conference day: The second conference day offers more than 40 free DevOps talks from world-renowned DevOps gurus. Kicking off with visionary keynotes, followed by thought-provoking breakout sessions and customer case studies. Attendees can choose from a variety of topics, including Enterprise DevOps, Security, Cloud Native, CI/CD, Automation, Digital Transformation, and more. In addition, JFrog is honored to pay tribute to Carl Quinn—a friend of JFrog and the community at large—by presenting an award in his memory.

Tutorial Day: The third and final day of the conference offers tutorials focused on DevOps topics, a live Q&A with technical experts, plus, a showcase from JFrog ecosystem partners.

“The APAC regions, especially India, have shown increased growth and potential in the market. Last year the response from Indian customers was phenomenal to the conference. This year, we expect it to be even more exciting as the conference is free to attend. India is an important market for JFrog and we continue to invest in it – both to support our growing customer base and our employee base and developers in India,” Kavita Viswanath, General Manager, JFrog India.

IDC predicts[1] that by 2022 65% of the global GDP will be digitized. “As DevOps and secure software delivery increasingly stand at the epicenter of the global economy, so do the developers who make it possible,” added Ben Haim. “We’re proud to invite the DevOps community to join us at swampUP and benefit from the knowledge and expertise of our vibrant DevOps and Software Delivery ecosystem.”

Registration for swampUP is open and tickets are going quickly. Get your free conference pass and save your seat for the training and tutorial sessions today to ensure you don’t miss this world-class event.

To learn more, visit https://swampup.jfrog.com

[1] IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Digital Transformation 2021 Predictions, Doc # US46880818, October 2020

