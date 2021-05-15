Press Release India

WNS Files Fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

By May 15, 2021

Business Wire IndiaWNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) (the “Company”), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced the filing of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Annual Report was filed with the SEC on May 14, 2021. The document is also available on the Company’s website at www.wns.com. Shareholders may request a printed copy of the Company’s audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending a written request to the Company Secretary, Mourant Secretaries (Jersey) Limited, of 22 Grenville Street, St Helier, Jersey JE4 8PX, Channel Islands (attention: Michael Lynam, telephone: +44 1534 676 091; or Gopi Krishnan, email: [email protected]).
  

