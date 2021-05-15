SentinelOne Receives Highest Score for Type B Use Case in the Gartner 2021 Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms

Business Wire India

SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that Gartner has positioned SentinelOne with the highest score in use case Type B in Gartner’s 2021 Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms report1.

SentinelOne received the highest score for all three customer types out of 19 vendors. Gartner says, “Type B organizations aim to stay relatively current on technology without getting too far ahead or behind their competition.”

“We believe receiving the highest product score among organizations prioritizing overall value in the 2021 Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms validates our vision and execution in delivering an AI-powered platform purpose built for the demands of the mainstream enterprise market,” said Raj Rajamani, Chief Product Officer, SentinelOne. “These organizations represent the largest market segment out of Gartner’s use cases and prioritize technology deployments that improve their organization’s productivity, product quality, customer service, and security.”

The Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms is part of the analysis conducted for the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms2 and uses the same data collected during that research period. In conjunction with the report, we believe our ease of use, prevention, managed services and EDR functionality satisfied customer needs to the highest possible degree across all use cases — use cases A, B, and C.

SentinelOne was also positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms. SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform encompasses prevention, detection, and response capabilities across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single, completely autonomous platform – using patented behavioral and static AI models to deliver protection with an invisible performance impact. With SentinelOne, organizations scale their cybersecurity with an AI-powered solution that provides transparency into everything that is happening across the network at machine speed and successfully replaces traditional antivirus.

