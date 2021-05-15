Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

PMC Biogenix Announces Price Increase on Armoslip® and Kemamide® Fatty Amides

By May 15, 2021

Business Wire India

PMC Biogenix Inc. announces that effective June 1, 2021 or as contracts permit, prices for Armoslip and Kemamide brand primary and secondary fatty amides and bisamides will increase by $1.00 to $3.00 per kilo for all orders, globally; adjusted for currency fluctuations. This increase is necessary to counterbalance the unprecedented and rapid rate of raw material and logistical cost increases and to continue providing the world class service expected by our global customer base.

 

Customers with questions should contact their local sales manager.

 

About PMC

 

PMC Group is a growth oriented, diversified, global chemicals and plastics company dedicated to innovative solutions to everyday needs in a broad range of end markets including plastics, consumer products, electronics, paints, packaging, personal care, food, automotive and pharmaceuticals. The Company was built on a sustainable model of growth through innovation while promoting social good. PMC operates from a global manufacturing, innovation and marketing platform with facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information about PMC and its activities around the world can be found at www.pmc-group.com.

 

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005117/en/

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

Durex TBBT, AFCSR and PVR Nest Join Hands to Deliver Smiles to Orphan and Vulnerable Children on World AIDS Day 2023

dssenthil Dec 1, 2023
Uncategorized

Saint-Gobain Gyproc India Launches Revolutionary Range of Building Products with Enhanced Performance, Design and Durability

dssenthil Dec 1, 2023
Uncategorized

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises on USD 1 bn sale of GCC Business by Aster DM Healthcare

dssenthil Dec 1, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

Durex TBBT, AFCSR and PVR Nest Join Hands to Deliver Smiles to Orphan and Vulnerable Children on World AIDS Day 2023

Uncategorized

Saint-Gobain Gyproc India Launches Revolutionary Range of Building Products with Enhanced Performance, Design and Durability

Uncategorized

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises on USD 1 bn sale of GCC Business by Aster DM Healthcare

Uncategorized

VAAN Electric Moto Pvt. Ltd. Appoints Satheesh Kumar, Ex Group CEO of Anna Kitex as CFO/Deputy CEO

%d bloggers like this: