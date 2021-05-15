2021 COMPUTEX Forum Brings Tech Giants Together to Unlock the Secret of Future Technologies

Business Wire India

As one of the most important tech summits globally, COMPUTEX Forum and its discussion topics have always garnered great attention. To facilitate the discussion on future technology trends, the COMPUTEX Forum on June 2 and 3 will evolve around the theme of “The New Era of Intelligence.” TAITRA announced the lineup of speakers to discuss key applications of 5G, AI, IoT, and electric vehicles, deep diving into business strategies in the post-pandemic era.

The Four Topics to Focus on IT Applications and Development

In the morning of Wednesday, June 2, COMPUTEX Forum will address the topic of “AIoT Evolution.” Leading semiconductor giants such as Intel, Micron, NVIDIA and Supermicro, will explore how they accelerate business opportunities in the 5G era.

In the afternoon, NXP Semiconductors will kick off the “AI Empowerment” session by sharing its vision and lead the Secure Edge and AI Empowerment discussions in fields. As AI rises in various applications, Arm, Delta Electronics, Micron and Check Point Software will elaborate their latest solution in different scopes.

Thursday, June 3 morning session, will be on “Critical Technology,” with speakers from global companies, including Quanta Cloud Technology, Siemens, and WIN Semiconductors, as well as the mobile operator, Far EasTone Telecom. This session will talk about the development of potential 5G applications in the manufacturing, healthcare, and automotive industries that will redefine the 5G landscape in the future.

On June 3, the topic of the last session in the afternoon will be “Tomorrow Tech.” IBM, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm will take part in an in-depth discussion on the emerging applications of quantum computers, AI fueling future work and collaboration, and self-driving cars.

COMPUTEX Forum Will Be Livestreamed on the #COMPUTEXVirtual Platform

Every year, COMPUTEX presents invaluable information on the industry’s supply chain and trends around the world. This year, the global audience will have a front row seat to discover and see the latest technology. All COMPUTEX Forum sessions will be livestreamed on the official #COMPUTEXVirtual platform on June 2 and June 3.

COMPUTEX Forum is co-organized by the Bureau of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). COMPUTEX Forum is now open for registration:

https://virtual.computextaipei.com.tw/events

For more updates:

COMPUTEX website: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/

InnoVEX website : https://www.innovex.com.tw/

About COMPUTEX TAIPEI (also called COMPUTEX):

Established in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the leading global ICT, IoT, and startup tradeshows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Co-organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based upon Taiwan’s complete ICT clusters, covers the whole spectrum of the ICT industry, from established brands to startups and from ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and Twitter @computex_taipei using the hashtag #COMPUTEX.

About COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid:

As a pioneer in technology, COMPUTEX has been on the forefront in embracing digital transformation. COMPUTEX will launch the Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) exhibition platform “COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid” in 2021. As the event organizer, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) aims to deliver an exceptional exhibition experience by combining #COMPUTEXVirtual with the onsite exhibition. In collaborating with the Taiwanese unicorn startup, Appier, TAITRA is introducing AI computing capabilities to the exhibition to shape COMPUTEX as a global model.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

