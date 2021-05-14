Thales Expands Its Access Management Capabilities to Offer a Unified Authentication Platform

Business Wire India

With a unified, modern authentication platform, Thales has expanded its access management solution across all applications or services in any IT environment, including APIs, cloud and non-standard apps

The broadened scope of Thales’ SafeNet Trusted Access brings agility and flexibility to secure its customers’ increasingly complex IT environments

Thales has announced an expansion of its SafeNet Trusted Access solution, offering customers full access management protection across all applications or services in any IT environment. Whether it’s in the cloud, on-premise or through an API, Thales’ customers will now be able to benefit from modern authentication capabilities to ensure applications can only be accessed by those authorised to do so.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005414/en/

©Thales

On-Premises lingers as API and Cloud adoption rises

With the growing use of cloud computing, access management has broadened its scope to address authorisation and authentication beyond human identities. Businesses are increasingly relying on APIs to integrate services and utilise the exchange of data. However, increased reliance on unvalidated APIs can leave businesses vulnerable to an unauthorised or compromised API accessing their applications and services.

With SafeNet Trusted Access, customers can authenticate API access, reducing the threat surface within an organisation’s IT environment. While API adoption is on the rise though, many organizations still rely on fundamental systems on-premise to run their business (for example, HR and ERP systems), making consistent access management and authentication increasingly complex while also impacting negatively on the user experience, the organisation’s risk profile and administrative overheads.

Many organisations face the challenge of applying uniform modern access management and authentication to these legacy apps. SafeNet Trusted Access reduces the risk of data breach by providing organisations with a broad range of authentication and policy based access. This gives businesses the agility to provide flexible security and authentication across their entire environment.

“Many organisations face growing complexity in their IT environments,” said Francois Lasnier, vice president of access management solutions at Thales. “Their footprint of data and applications is growing, making it more tricky to secure and manage. SafeNet Trusted Access offers organisations the flexibility and agility to secure hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Combined with best in class access security and authentication, they can now overcome complexity, reduce access silos and thrive as they undergo their digital and cloud transformation.”

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and “deep tech” innovations – connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing – to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers – businesses, organisations and governments – in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2020 the Group generated sales of €17 billion.

PLEASE VISIT

Thales Group

Market page

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005414/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...