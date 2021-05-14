Kioxia Announces Expansion of Yokohama Technology Campus and New Research Center to Strengthen Research and Technology Development and Promote Open Innovation

Business Wire India

Kioxia Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, today announced a 20 billion yen investment to expand its Technology Development Building at its Yokohama Technology Campus and to establish its new Shin-Koyasu Advanced Research Center. The new facilities are expected to be operational by 2023 and will strengthen Kioxia’s research and technology development by bringing together its R&D sites in Kanagawa Prefecture to improve efficiency and to create a more conducive working environment for innovation through collaboration.

Artist’s impression of Yokohama Technology Campus Technology Development Building (Graphic: Business Wire)

At the Yokohama Technology Campus, the expanded Technology Development Building will nearly double the space of the current facility, allowing Kioxia to expand its product evaluation capabilities that will, in turn, increase its product quality. The expanded facility will also provide space for an increased workforce to strengthen product development in the future. The new building will also feature an environmentally friendly design with highly efficient energy-saving equipment.

The Shin-Koyasu Advanced Research Center will feature a clean room which will be used for a wide range of research, with a particular focus on materials and new processes.

By investing in these facilities, Kioxia aims to strengthen its flash memory and SSD technology development capabilities to meet increasing demand around the world and to create innovative memory technologies and products that provide new value.

Under its mission of uplifting the world with memory, Kioxia is focused on cultivating the new era of memory. Kioxia remains committed to enhancing its position in the memory and SSD industry through capital investment and research and development that reflect market trends.

Yokohama Technology Campus Technology Development Building (tentative name)

Location: Kasama 2-chome, Sakae-ku, Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa Prefecture

Building scale: 6 stories

Total floor area: Approx. 40,000m2

Scheduled start of construction: Autumn 2021

Scheduled completion: Summer 2023

Shin-Koyasu Advanced Research Center (tentative name)

Location: Moriya-cho 3-chome, Kanagawa-ku, Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa Prefecture

Building scale: 4 stories

Total floor area: Approx. 13,000m2

Operation schedule: Summer 2023

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with memory by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers.

