An Open Letter to Users of Ultrasound, Operators of CVS Minute Clinics™, Walmart Care Clinics™ and Primary Care Centers

TeamBest Global (TBG) Group of Companies and Best Cure Foundation (BCF) are launching their Global Healthcare Delivery System — a 15 Trillion USD annual Global Economy, growing at a rate of 10% or more annually, due to increases in population and cost.

As part of this program, TBG is currently manufacturing/developing a range of 2D and 3D Ultrasound Systems, and expanding TBG’s manufacturing capabilities, using modern automation technologies to reduce the cost of use significantly.

Ultrasound is the least expensive and most portable Diagnostic Radiology device, as it does not emit radiation, which will expand its use exponentially, with significant reduction in the cost of acquisition and operation.

This program is part of TBG Group and BCF’s goals of Prevention, Early Detection and Effective Treatment for Total Cure — to reduce death and suffering from Cancer, Cardiac, Diabetes, and all other diseases (including infectious diseases), by 50% or more.

Recently, Siemens announced that they are exploring the possible sale of their Ultrasound business, according to news reports. This opens up a tremendous opportunity to TBG and BCF to expand the use of its Ultrasound Systems in every part of the world — both in developed and developing, low- and medium-income countries — with highly cost-effective Ultrasound Systems with the latest technologies.

Please join TeamBest Global Companies and Best Cure Foundation in expanding early detection, with the newest and most modern Ultrasound Technologies.

For more information about TeamBest Global Companies, Best NOMOS Ultrasound Systems and Best Cure Foundation, please visit:

www.teambest.com

www.nomos.com

www.bestcure.md

For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.

