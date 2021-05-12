Experian Announces New Commitment to a Flexible Working Culture

Business Wire India

Experian, the global information services company, has today announced a new global approach to work. The aim is to take the learnings from the experience of Covid-19 lockdown and create a working environment which suits everyone’s situation.

Experian is committing to promote more individual choice by creating a new hybrid model, where employees will be encouraged to ‘work your way’. Through the lockdown, Experian moved its global operations to remote working with very limited disruption.

Most employees will be offered increased flexibility, with the majority moving to a hybrid model, some working fully remotely, and some in the office.

Experian – which operates in 45 countries around the world – believes this will continue to boost productivity and improve the work / life balance options for its 17,800 global employee base.

What the Covid-19 crisis has reminded us, beyond everything else, is that we are all individuals living very different lives. That’s prompted Experian to go down the route of offering a flexible working culture, giving employees the choice to work remotely, in the office, or a mix of both if they prefer.

Jacky Simmonds, Chief People Officer at Experian said:

“We are embracing the technology of connectivity more than ever before, making investments in the right digital tools to ensure that our people can work productively from anywhere.

“When you’re working in a global business like ours, it’s been great to get more facetime with colleagues around the world – technology can deliver that for us, but it’s taken a pandemic for us to really embrace it. Many of us are also keen to meet up in person regularly and stay in touch with colleagues beyond the virtual.

“Our ultimate aim is to ensure our people can bring more balance to their lives while preserving our hugely vibrant culture and living up to our purpose as an organisation. We can all look forward to this exciting new chapter in the Experian story.”

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence.

We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 45 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

