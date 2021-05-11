WNS to Participate at Q2’21 Investor Conferences

Business Wire IndiaWNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management solutions, today announced that the company will participate at the following calendar Q2 2021 investor conferences:
Needham & Company 16th Annual Technology & Media Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Barrington Research 15th Annual Spring Investment Conference
Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021
Location: Virtual
Cowen & Company 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Presentation: 11:50 AM (Eastern)
Location: Virtual
Live audio webcast available on WNS’s website at http://ir.wns.com
William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Location: Virtual
Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Presentation: 10:15 AM (Eastern)
Location: Virtual
Live audio webcast available on WNS’s website at http://ir.wns.com