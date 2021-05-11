WNS to Participate at Q2’21 Investor Conferences

Business Wire IndiaWNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management solutions, today announced that the company will participate at the following calendar Q2 2021 investor conferences:



Needham & Company 16th Annual Technology & Media Conference



Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Location: Virtual



Barrington Research 15th Annual Spring Investment Conference



Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021

Location: Virtual



Cowen & Company 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference



Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Presentation: 11:50 AM (Eastern)

Location: Virtual

Live audio webcast available on WNS’s website at http://ir.wns.com



William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference



Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Location: Virtual



Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference



Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Presentation: 10:15 AM (Eastern)

Location: Virtual

Live audio webcast available on WNS’s website at http://ir.wns.com

