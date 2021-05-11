Mary Kay Unveils Skin Health Grants, Breakthrough Retinol Research at 2021 Society for Investigative Dermatology Conference

Business Wire India

Mary Kay Inc., a global leader in skin care innovation, continued its ongoing support of the beauty and scientific communities recently by sponsoring the virtual 2021 Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting, helping fund the society’s virtual meeting platform. At the meeting, Mary Kay unveiled breakthrough skin health research on a botanical extract reducing retinol-related irritation via the TRPV1 receptor. The brand was also excited to announce its first-ever grants for researchers conducting groundbreaking, innovative studies in skin health and skin disease.

Mary Kay recently unveiled skin health grants and breakthrough research at the 2021 Society for Investigative Dermatology Conference.

Mary Kay will be awarding four $25,000 grants to researchers conducting groundbreaking and innovative studies in skin health or skin diseases, which eligible applicants can apply for through August 31, 2021. The winners of the Mary Kay grants will be announced at the SID annual meeting in 2022. Through the funds, Mary Kay hopes to empower researchers to uncover new perspectives and intervention strategies in the science of dermatology.

“Mary Kay is a firm believer that a collaborative effort is crucial in identifying new discoveries and innovation,” said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Mary Kay’s Chief Scientific Officer. “Events like the annual Society for Investigative Dermatology conference bring together the brightest minds working to advance the future of the field. May Kay is excited to be part of this scientific community, and we know these research grants will further help ongoing efforts in skin research. We are thrilled to see what scientists uncover next.”

Mary Kay’s own latest research explores the combination of retinol with a plant derived TRPV1 antagonist and anti-inflammatory botanical extract in mitigating retinoid-induced irritation. Using a cosmetic formulation, Mary Kay researchers were able to demonstrate gradual retinization over a period of eight weeks. Subjects who applied the formulation not only demonstrated high tolerability to the formulation, but also a reduction in dermatologist-assessed erythema, edema, and dryness after use.

“Our Research & Development team is consistently developing new skin care solutions for women around the world,” said Dr. Gildea. “Participating in events such as the SID annual meeting allows us to learn and share relevant research so we can continue to deliver meaningful benefits and amazing products to consumers.”

The Society of Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting is just the latest event Mary Kay has participated in 2021 with scientific and academic communities that reinforce the brand’s long-standing commitment to advancing skin health research and development. Mary Kay holds more than 1,600 patents for products, technologies and packaging designs in its global portfolio.

ABOUT MARY KAY

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company 57 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time. Learn more at MaryKay.com.

