Cyble, an AI-powered, Y Combinator-backed, cyber intelligence company that empowers organizations with darkweb/cybercrime monitoring and mitigation services, today announced the addition of eminent technology and sustainability evangelist Vijay Sethi to its Advisory Board. Vijay has rich experience in advising and mentoring corporates and startups in various facets of management, digital transformation, and sustainability.

Digital Transformation and Sustainability Evangelist Vijay Sethi Joins the Advisory Board of Cyble (Photo: Business Wire)

“A key member of our Advisory Board, Vijay’s insights will help steer our strategic development initiatives. His appointment is in line with Cyble’s commitment to achieving our goals by ensuring sustained growth, maintaining operational excellence, establishing a culture of innovation, and raising the standards for corporate governance. As Cyble continues to deliver advanced threat intelligence to its end-clients, I look forward to working with Vijay as Cyble continues to grow and span across uncharted territories,” says Manish Chachada, COO and Co-founder of Cyble.

An industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, Vijay Sethi has served as the CIO, CHRO, and Head CSR at Hero MotoCorp. Prior to that, he worked with Ranbaxy and Tata Consultancy Services. A huge proponent of digital technologies like the Cloud, Mobility, Artificial Intelligence, RPA, AR, VR, and cybersecurity and risk management, he has experience in digital transformation roadmap and project development ventures, large-scale IT projects, community development programs, and talent development and employee engagement campaigns.

Commenting on joining forces with Cyble, Vijay says, “I strongly endorse the growing need to make the digital world safer and help share cybersecurity insights and threat intelligence with consumers. The team at Cyble, their technological offerings, and the company’s commitment to keeping customers and users safe are impressive. I’m very pleased to be joining Cyble as an Advisor and look forward to working with its talented and dynamic teams.”

Rated among India’s Best IT leaders, over the years, Vijay has won several prestigious recognitions, including CIO of the year many times, CIO Hall of Fame, Super League CIO, Champion CIO, Global CIO, Global CIO Hall of fame, Digital Icon of India, India’s Best IT manager, India’s Most Innovative CSR Leader, and many others. He also serves as the Chairman of SAP India User Group (INDUS). Earlier, he also served as the Chairman of the IT Committee of Society of the Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Chairman of CSR Committee of SIAM. Over the years, Vijay has also been a member of various Committees of CII and FICCI.

Beenu Arora, CEO and Founder of Cyble, says, “I am delighted to welcome Vijay into the board. He truly needs no introduction in the cybersecurity fraternity, and his problem-solving skills and passion for building efficient solutions make him best suited to take Cyble to the next level. His appointment has been a significant step in our effort to nurture our world-class business leadership team. Vijay’s actionable counsel will prove beneficial in shaping Cyble’s strategic business decisions.”

About Cyble:

Cyble is a global threat intelligence SaaS provider that helps enterprises protect themselves from cybercrimes and exposure in the Darkweb. Its prime focus is to provide organizations with real-time visibility to their digital risk footprint. Backed by Y Combinator as part of the 2021 winter cohort, Cyble has also been recognized by Forbes as one of the top 20 Best Cybersecurity Start-ups To Watch In 2020. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, and with offices in Australia, Singapore, and India, Cyble has a global presence. To learn more about Cyble, visit www.cyble.io.

