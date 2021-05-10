Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Prince Pipes Airlifts Oxygen Concentrators to Support India’s War Against Covid

By May 10, 2021

Business Wire India

Prince Pipes & Fittings Limited (PPF) announced that the company is airlifting oxygen concentrators from international partners to contribute to India’s relief efforts in fighting the surging second wave of Covid-19. The equipment will be handed over to the state machinery of Bihar and Rajasthan in two phases within this month.

Nihar Chheda, AVP Strategy, Prince Pipes & Fittings Limited said, “We are airlifting over 100 units of oxygen concentrators in 2 phases to be handed over to the state machinery of Bihar and Rajasthan in two phases within this month. The equipment sourced is CE certified and compliant with WHO guidelines. With the urgency of supporting the medical infrastructure of hospitals in these states, the units will help in reducing dependency on oxygen cylinders as the concentrators obtain oxygen from ambient air and can be used for flexible patient treatment. We are committed to devoting our best efforts in supporting the nation at this crucial time.”

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Deliver Keynote Address at India Global Forum Middle East and Africa 2023

dssenthil Nov 26, 2023
Uncategorized

Merck Foundation Marks International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women

dssenthil Nov 25, 2023
Uncategorized

Rusan Pharma Unveils Its State-of-the-Art Facility for APIs in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh

dssenthil Nov 25, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Deliver Keynote Address at India Global Forum Middle East and Africa 2023

Uncategorized

Merck Foundation Marks International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women

Uncategorized

Rusan Pharma Unveils Its State-of-the-Art Facility for APIs in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh

Uncategorized

FPT Software and RWE Strengthen European Strategic Partnership

%d bloggers like this: