Prince Pipes Airlifts Oxygen Concentrators to Support India’s War Against Covid

Business Wire India

Prince Pipes & Fittings Limited (PPF) announced that the company is airlifting oxygen concentrators from international partners to contribute to India’s relief efforts in fighting the surging second wave of Covid-19. The equipment will be handed over to the state machinery of Bihar and Rajasthan in two phases within this month.

Nihar Chheda, AVP Strategy, Prince Pipes & Fittings Limited said, “We are airlifting over 100 units of oxygen concentrators in 2 phases to be handed over to the state machinery of Bihar and Rajasthan in two phases within this month. The equipment sourced is CE certified and compliant with WHO guidelines. With the urgency of supporting the medical infrastructure of hospitals in these states, the units will help in reducing dependency on oxygen cylinders as the concentrators obtain oxygen from ambient air and can be used for flexible patient treatment. We are committed to devoting our best efforts in supporting the nation at this crucial time.”

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...