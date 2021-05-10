Indio Networks Debuts TIP OpenWiFi System

Business Wire India

Indio Networks, a next-generation data networking and wireless company, will soon launch India’s first commercial wireless networking solution built on the Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP) OpenWiFi stack. The new software platform is capable of running on a rich variety of indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi Access Points from any vendor validated by TIP OpenWiFi community.

Rishi Ghare, CEO of Indio Networks said, “Utilizing the TIP OpenWiFi system has provided Indio’s engineering team with a shot in the arm, helping us scale and boost our Make in India product development initiatives. TIP’s disaggregated, feature-rich platform and automated testing cycles enable us as an OEM, to focus our development and testing resources on our key differentiating features, to gear up to raise global competitive benchmark. We are pleased to announce our commercial Wi-Fi platform built on TIP OpenWiFi system.”

Indio Networks has been an active contributor to the TIP OpenWiFi community and is soon planning to commercially launch TIP powered Wi-Fi Cloud Controller and Management platform, integrated with Indio’s family of Wi-Fi access points. Indio’s OpenWiFi solution will be fully compatible with any TIP-enabled Wi-Fi access point thus allowing customers a choice of hardware platforms that fit their specifications and budget. Indio has successfully completed lab trials and kicked off field trials using multiple types of TIP-enabled Wi-Fi APs over the last 6 months. The solution is currently deployed in Government College of Engineering, Pune and provides seamless connectivity to over 1,000 students in the campus. Further field trials are planned at India’s Western Railway offices and other venues.

The OpenWiFi project, driven by a global base of operators, managed service providers, vendors and industry organizations, makes it easy for vendors to optimize or reduce their R&D spend, specialize in their innovation and offer a new breed of interoperable enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solutions across cloud services and cutting-edge hardware access points. This in turn offers service providers, a greater choice of competitive suppliers from across the globe, to choose from. Together, this new ecosystem driven initiative from TIP will contribute to reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) of next generation Wi-Fi networks.

“Democratization of Wi-Fi encourages collaboration and innovation by the various players of the Wi-Fi world. With the software and hardware disaggregation, we see great opportunity to expand the market for Wi-Fi solutions and bring focus on innovation and delivering new value. With the adoption of TIP OpenWiFi, we would be offering our advanced Wi-Fi management and monetization capabilities to a global market,” says Sohail Ahmad, CTO of Indio Networks.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...