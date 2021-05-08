TA Associates Announces Strategic Growth Investment in InCorp Global

Business Wire India

TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, announced today that it has completed a majority investment in InCorp Global, a leading corporate services provider in Asia. InCorp’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Atin Bhutani, along with the existing management team will continue to lead the business and be shareholders alongside TA. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Singapore, InCorp is a leading provider of corporate services for businesses across Asia. The Company specializes in a full range of professional services for companies planning to establish a presence in Asia, including entity incorporation, corporate secretarial & compliance, share registry, accounting, taxation, human resources, risk assurance, corporate recovery and other business advisory services. InCorp is present in seven markets across Asia, namely Singapore, Indonesia, India, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam.

“We are excited to partner with Atin and his talented management team to support InCorp in its next stage of growth,” said Andrew Tay, a Principal at TA who has joined the InCorp Board of Directors. “We believe InCorp is well-positioned to meet the needs of companies and entrepreneurs looking to scale their businesses across the rapidly growing Asian market, and we look forward to continuing the expansion of InCorp’s network and service capabilities globally.”

“We are very pleased to welcome TA as an investor in InCorp,” said Atin Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of InCorp. “This is an important milestone for InCorp as we continue to focus on delivering the highest quality service to our loyal customer base. In choosing to partner with TA, the InCorp team was particularly attracted by the firm’s global presence and long history of partnering with technology-enabled companies to drive growth. We believe that TA will be a valuable long-term partner and are confident that InCorp will benefit from the firm’s complementary array of resources.”

“We have been impressed by InCorp’s track record of growth over the last few years and their commitment to high quality, technology-enabled service delivery,” added Edward Sippel, head of TA Associates Asia Pacific Ltd. and a Managing Director at TA who has also joined the InCorp Board of Directors. “We look forward to working alongside InCorp to accelerate its vision as a leader in corporate services and to continue to complement organic growth of the business with strategic M&A. We are delighted and honored to be partnering with the InCorp management team on this exciting next phase of growth.”

About InCorp Global

Based in Singapore, InCorp is a leading provider of professional corporate solutions for businesses with presence in seven markets across Asia. InCorp specializes in a full range of professional services for companies planning to establish a hub or headquarters in Asia, including incorporation, corporate secretarial & compliance, share registry, accounting, taxation, human resources, corporate recovery and other business advisory services. For more information, please visit www.incorp.asia.

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $33.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $3 billion per year. The firm’s more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

