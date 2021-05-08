Mother’s Day Sale: Shop for Smartphones and Appliances on EMIs Starting Rs.999 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Business Wire IndiaThis Mother’s Day, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering cashback vouchers up to Rs. 4,500 on a wide range of products such as smartphones, AC, LED TV, washing machine, refrigerator, air cooler, kitchen appliances and much more.

Customers can make this special day memorable by gifting their mother the latest gadgets, household and kitchen appliances.

Shopping on the EMI Store comes with a host of benefits like No Cost EMIs and zero down payment. As a part of the Mother’s Day Sale, customers will also get cashback vouchers up to Rs. 1,500, mobile recharge vouchers up to Rs. 1,500 and electricity bill vouchers up to Rs. 1,500.

The best part, people who habitually go gift shopping at the last minute need not worry as the EMI Store home delivers all products within 4 to 24 hours.

Some of the top-selling products worth gifting with their starting EMIs are mentioned below:



Smartphones on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 999/Month

AC on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 999/Month

Air Cooler on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 778/Month

LED TV on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 999/Month

Washing Machine on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 888/Month

One need not worry about the hassle of shopping outdoors as customers can simply order products like smartphones online on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and pay safely via online transactions.

All one must do is log in to their EMI Store account using registered mobile number, select smartphone and add it to cart. At the payment window, customers must choose the EMI tenor, and then add delivery address. An OTP is sent to one’s registered mobile number for verification. After reviewing terms and conditions, customers can click on ‘Buy Now’ and then the purchase is complete. The ordered smartphone is usually delivered within 24-hours*.

Shoppers can buy smartphones and other summer appliances online from cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

*Terms and Conditions apply

