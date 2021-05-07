Press Release India

Shop for the Latest Vivo V21 5G on No Cost EMIs Starting Rs.1,666 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Business Wire IndiaThe Vivo V21 5G which debuted in India recently is up for sale on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. The flagship smartphone is priced at Rs. 29,999, and customers can shop for the Vivo mobile online on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,666 from the EMI Store.
 
Vivo mobiles have long been known for their top-of-the-line features and budget friendly price tags. The Vivo V21 5G is the latest offering from Vivo which comes with the advanced 5G technology. The smartphone is powered by a 4000mAh batter and 8 GB RAM. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Vivo V21 5G packs a 64-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 44-megapixel camera on the front for stunning selfies.
 
The smartphone is currently available in three colour variants namely Dusky Blue, Sunset Dazzle and Arctic White on the EMI Store. Customers can purchase the Vivo V21 5G on zero down payment and get it delivered within 4-hours*. The Vivo mobile is available in convenient EMI schemes mentioned below:
 

Vivo V21 5G (8+128GB) on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,666/Month
Vivo V21 5G (8+256GB) on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,833/Month

 
Customers can shop for the Vivo V21 5G online in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.
 
Whether it is Vivo mobiles or any other best-selling brand, the EMI Store enables one to purchase latest smartphones without worrying about budget constraints. To know more about the unique benefits of purchasing from the EMI Store, read on.
 

The EMI Store has a hyperlocal shopping model which allows one to purchase their favourite products online from stores nearby and get it delivered within 4 hours*.
Customers purchasing Vivo mobiles can avail exclusive benefits like on No Cost EMI, zero down payment, cashbacks, and discounts on the final price.
Buyers can opt for convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months.

 
Shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is a hassle-free and cashless experience. All one has to do is:
 

Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using their registered mobile number.
Browse from a range of Vivo mobiles and select the smartphone to be purchased.
At the payment window, customers must choose the EMI tenor, and then add delivery address.
An OTP is sent to one’s registered mobile number for verification. After reviewing terms and conditions, click on ‘Buy Now’ and then the purchase is complete. The ordered smartphone is usually delivered within 4-hours*.

*Terms and Conditions apply

