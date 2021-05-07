Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Koch Technology Solutions Launches to Drive Greater Collaboration, Innovation

By May 7, 2021

Business Wire India

Koch Engineered Solutions (KES), a unit of Koch Industries Inc., today announced the creation of Koch Technology Solutions (KTS). As the technology licensing group within KES, KTS is delivering world-scale technology for licensing to a growing portfolio across the polyester value chain, within the refining space and for 1,4-Butanediol and its derivatives, while also delivering greater value for customers through increased integration with KES capabilities.

 

“The creation of Koch Technology Solutions is a testament to the real value that is created every day for Koch’s preferred partners. KTS will accelerate the rate of transformation across the board, strengthening the relationships with customers served by both businesses,” said KES President Dave Dotson. “With a decades-long history of delivering innovative engineered-to-order solutions across diverse industries, KES is the perfect home for KTS.”

 

The business’ transformation from INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT) into KTS reflects the growth of its capability as a technology licensing group. In recent years, IPT expanded its scope of offerings and increased collaboration with KES, as both businesses had an increasingly intersecting customer base for existing and emerging technologies across industrial value chains. KTS will offer customers a suite of individually customizable services – not only design, construction, and startup, but also a deeper integration with other KES capabilities with continuous access to knowledge and increased opportunities for collaboration.

 

“We’re focused on continually expanding our scope of supply beyond traditional licensing offerings as the market transforms, and KES has many of the complementary capabilities to help us do that,” KTS President Mike Pickens said. “We are confident that this move will enable us to create even greater value for our customers through advantaged proprietary equipment, additional services (including engineering, procurement, and construction) and continuous plant monitoring and optimization.”

 

About Koch Technology Solutions

 

KTS is the technology licensing group within Koch Engineered Solutions, providing the resources and know-how to deliver world-scale technology for licensing to a growing portfolio of technologies in the polyester value chain, within the refining space and for 1,4-Butanediol and its derivatives. With KTS, plant process design and project execution skills are matched with expert functional engineering and production know-how to provide unparalleled expertise in technology licensing. More information is available at kochtechsolutions.com.

 

About Koch Engineered Solutions

 

KES provides uniquely engineered solutions in mass and heat transfer, combustion and emissions controls, filtration, separation, materials applications, automation and actuation. KES is located in Wichita, Kansas and is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, one of the largest private companies in the world. KES delivers superior value in developing, integrating, and applying innovative technical and service solutions for industrial value chains. More information is available at KochEngineeredSolutions.com.

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506006332/en/

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

LTIMindtree Launches and Tests Quantum-Safe VPN Link in London in Collaboration with Quantum Xchange & Fortinet

dssenthil Nov 23, 2023
Uncategorized

Sports for All (SFA) and Viacom18 Partnership to Bring SFA Championships 2023-2024 on Digital and Television

dssenthil Nov 23, 2023
Uncategorized

Symbiosis Skills University Launches Work Integrated B.Tech Programs for Working Professionals

dssenthil Nov 23, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

LTIMindtree Launches and Tests Quantum-Safe VPN Link in London in Collaboration with Quantum Xchange & Fortinet

Uncategorized

Sports for All (SFA) and Viacom18 Partnership to Bring SFA Championships 2023-2024 on Digital and Television

Uncategorized

Symbiosis Skills University Launches Work Integrated B.Tech Programs for Working Professionals

Uncategorized

Hindustan Zinc’s Integrated Annual Report Ranks Among Top 3 Indian Integrated Reports at LACP Spotlight Awards 2023

%d bloggers like this: