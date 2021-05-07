Koch Technology Solutions Launches to Drive Greater Collaboration, Innovation

Business Wire India

Koch Engineered Solutions (KES), a unit of Koch Industries Inc., today announced the creation of Koch Technology Solutions (KTS). As the technology licensing group within KES, KTS is delivering world-scale technology for licensing to a growing portfolio across the polyester value chain, within the refining space and for 1,4-Butanediol and its derivatives, while also delivering greater value for customers through increased integration with KES capabilities.

“The creation of Koch Technology Solutions is a testament to the real value that is created every day for Koch’s preferred partners. KTS will accelerate the rate of transformation across the board, strengthening the relationships with customers served by both businesses,” said KES President Dave Dotson. “With a decades-long history of delivering innovative engineered-to-order solutions across diverse industries, KES is the perfect home for KTS.”

The business’ transformation from INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT) into KTS reflects the growth of its capability as a technology licensing group. In recent years, IPT expanded its scope of offerings and increased collaboration with KES, as both businesses had an increasingly intersecting customer base for existing and emerging technologies across industrial value chains. KTS will offer customers a suite of individually customizable services – not only design, construction, and startup, but also a deeper integration with other KES capabilities with continuous access to knowledge and increased opportunities for collaboration.

“We’re focused on continually expanding our scope of supply beyond traditional licensing offerings as the market transforms, and KES has many of the complementary capabilities to help us do that,” KTS President Mike Pickens said. “We are confident that this move will enable us to create even greater value for our customers through advantaged proprietary equipment, additional services (including engineering, procurement, and construction) and continuous plant monitoring and optimization.”

About Koch Technology Solutions

KTS is the technology licensing group within Koch Engineered Solutions, providing the resources and know-how to deliver world-scale technology for licensing to a growing portfolio of technologies in the polyester value chain, within the refining space and for 1,4-Butanediol and its derivatives. With KTS, plant process design and project execution skills are matched with expert functional engineering and production know-how to provide unparalleled expertise in technology licensing. More information is available at kochtechsolutions.com.

About Koch Engineered Solutions

KES provides uniquely engineered solutions in mass and heat transfer, combustion and emissions controls, filtration, separation, materials applications, automation and actuation. KES is located in Wichita, Kansas and is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, one of the largest private companies in the world. KES delivers superior value in developing, integrating, and applying innovative technical and service solutions for industrial value chains. More information is available at KochEngineeredSolutions.com.

