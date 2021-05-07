93rd Vifor Pharma Group Annual General Meeting

Business Wire India

Shareholders agreed to the Board of Directors’ recommendations for all proposed resolutions

Election of Dr. Alexandre LeBeaut and Åsa Riisberg as Independent Directors

Dividend of CHF 2.00 approved

At today’s 93rd Annual General Meeting of Vifor Pharma Ltd., shareholders approved all proposed resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with Ordinance 3 on measures to combat the coronavirus issued by the Swiss Federal Council, on the basis of Art. 8 of the new COVID-19 Act, shareholders were not permitted to attend the event in person. Shareholders exercised their rights exclusively through the independent proxy and 61.6% of the share capital was represented.

Shareholder approvals

Shareholders approved the Annual Report and the Annual Financial Statements of Vifor Pharma Ltd., as well as the consolidated Financial Statements of Vifor Pharma Group for 2020 by a large majority. The maximum possible 2022 remuneration for the Board of Directors and Executive Committee was also approved, as well as the 2020 Remuneration Report in a consultative vote. In addition, shareholders discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the business year 2020. A dividend of CHF 2.00, as proposed by the Board of Directors, was approved and will be paid to shareholders from 12 May 2021 on.

Dr. Alexandre LeBeaut and Åsa Riisberg elected to the Board

The Annual General Meeting confirmed Chairman Jacques Theurillat and the other members of the Board of Directors, Prof. Dr. hon. Michel Burnier, Dr. Romeo Cerutti, Dr. Sue Mahony and Kim Stratton in office.

Dr. Alexandre LeBeaut and Åsa Riisberg were elected as new members of the Board.

As previously announced, Dr. Gianni Zampieri and Gilbert Achermann did not to stand for re-election. The Board of Directors sincerely thanks them for their distinguished services for Vifor Pharma.

Remuneration Committee confirmed

Dr. Sue Mahony (Chairwoman), Prof. Dr. hon. Michel Burnier and Dr. Romeo Cerutti were re-elected to the Remuneration Committee for a term of one year.

