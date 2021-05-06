RMS Unveils Significant New Event Response Innovations in ExposureIQ

Business Wire India

RMS, the world’s leading catastrophe risk modeling and solutions company, announced new innovations to ExposureIQ™ on the Risk Intelligence platform, including real-time catastrophe event visualizations and more powerful reporting. RMS also unveiled new capabilities to allow cross-portfolio accumulations across reinsurance and insurance workflows.

ExposureIQ is an innovative, cloud-based exposure management application designed to help portfolio managers gain deeper insights into their books, scaling to millions of locations, enabling easy discovery of hotspots, diversification, and portfolio re-balancing. The application provides access to exposure information which leverages events and footprints from RMS Event Response and RMS’s unique HWind real-time forecasting capabilities, to help gain a quicker and more accurate assessment of potential losses before, during, and after an event. Real-time analysis and insight into portfolios allow for alignment with a company’s risk appetite, exposing threats and opportunities within their portfolio.

The latest ExposureIQ release provides powerful reporting with an in-app dashboard that allows portfolio analysis across the most critical building criteria, allowing customers to understand how varying geocoding resolutions impact results as well as understanding which building occupancies and construction types are driving their losses. This advanced reporting functionality speeds up analysis and empowers portfolio managers to make faster, better-informed decisions.

ExposureIQ is now the only application in the market to provide near real-time event visualization through a powerful new mapping module that integrates RMS Event Response and RMS HWind data. There’s no longer a need for customers to download and upload data to their system. Customers can now automatically access the latest event data, visualize events against exposures, and run accumulations – all within the application on a near real-time basis.

At its annual Exceedance Conference, RMS demonstrated how ExposureIQ will expand on these capabilities to allow customers to run accumulations across both their insurance and reinsurance books of business. It will enable users to easily build structures that represent business hierarchies in an intuitive way. For the first time, customers will be able to run accumulations across portfolios and across cedents all in one application and leverage the RMS rich data catalog derived from our market-leading model science.

Speaking at the annual RMS Exceedance conference, RMS executive vice president, product, Cihan Biyikoglu, said: “Exposure management is one of the most important aspects in terms of overall business profitability and keeping business risk appetite in check. Real-time exposure information such as wind forecasting from RMS Event Response gives customers the insights and control they need during critical points before, during, and after an event. The inclusion of cross-portfolio and cross-cedant accumulation in this release takes portfolio analytics to an unprecedented level. RMS understands the importance of making decisions based on quality data and insights. ExposureIQ brings together excellence in modeling with the flexibility, scale, and performance of the cloud to enable companies to develop a comprehensive view of their portfolio, optimize workflows, generate quality insights, and improve profitability.”

About RMS

Risk Management Solutions, Inc. (RMS) helps insurers, financial markets, corporations, and public agencies evaluate and manage global risk from natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, climate change, cyber, and pandemics. RMS models underlie the nearly $2 trillion Property & Casualty industry and many insurers, reinsurers, and brokers around the world rely on RMS model science.

RMS helped pioneer the catastrophe risk industry, and continues to lead in innovation by marrying data and advanced model science with leading-edge SaaS technology. Leaders across multiple industries can address the risks of tomorrow with RMS Risk Intelligence™ (RI), our open, unified cloud platform for global risk, enabling them to tap into RMS HD models, rich data layers, intuitive applications, and APIs.

Further supporting the industry’s transition to modern risk management, RMS spearheaded the Risk Data Open Standard (RDOS), a new modern open standard data schema designed to be an extensible, flexible, and future-proof asset within modeling/analysis systems.

RMS is a trusted solutions partner enabling effective risk management for better business decision making across risk identification and selection, mitigation, underwriting, and portfolio management.

Visit RMS.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

