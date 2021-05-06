PerkinElmer to Donate 1 Million Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Tests to Combat the Pandemic’s Second Wave in India

Business Wire India

As India faces a second wave of COVID-19, PerkinElmer Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, will donate 1 million PerkinElmer® COVID-19 Antigen Tests to the Government of India (GoI) to help accelerate testing capabilities across the country. With the support of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), PerkinElmer COVID-19 Antigen Test kits will be distributed to government hospitals and testing centers across 10 states of India.

“The second wave of COVID-19 in India has mobilized our teams around the world to help in whichever ways we can,” said Deepak Tripathi, CEO of Tulip Diagnostics, a PerkinElmer company. “We’re working around the clock to assist employees and customers across India through this incredibly challenging time, with the hope that by providing vital goods and services needed to create a seamless testing network, we can help stop the spread of this terrible disease.”

The PerkinElmer COVID-19 Antigen Test is a lateral flow immunoassay ideally suited for point-of-care (POC) and non-clinical settings. The CE marked assay may be used with nasal or nasopharyngeal swab specimens to screen or to aid in the diagnosis of both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals, and it is capable of delivering a positive or negative result in as little as 15 minutes.

“Since the Company’s founding, PerkinElmer has been dedicated to making the world a better place to live, and today it is even more important that we continue this tradition,” said Shripad Joshi, president of PerkinElmer India & South-Asia. “Since the earliest days of the pandemic, we have focused on keeping employees safe and providing critical diagnostic supplies to over 1,000 organizations that needed them. The current crisis in India motivates us to extend beyond our own horizons and support our government to fasten up testing.”

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 14,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

About USISPF (US-India Strategic Partnership Forum)

As the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership in Washington, D.C. and in New Delhi, USISPF is the trusted partner for businesses, non-profit organizations, the diaspora, and the governments of India and the United States. The organization’s mission is to build, enable, advocate, facilitate, and guide partnerships between the two countries by providing a platform for all stakeholders to come together in new ways that will create meaningful opportunities with the power to change the lives of citizens in both countries.

