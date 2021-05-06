Digital Transformation is About People! Registrations Officially Open for the Biggest C3 Global Cloud Skills Event, Powered by the Leading Learning Partners Association

Business Wire India

The Leading Learning Partners Association (LLPA), an international association of 32 members across 55+ countries, have successfully hosted a series of C3 cloud skills tour events in over 17 countries in a virtual setting since January 2021.

We recognize that transformation to cloud technologies requires skills transformation and most importantly, that digital transformation is about people. During this event, The LLPA in close cooperation with Microsoft and other key partners provide business leaders, executives, IT professionals, developers and Microsoft Azure consultants, an opportunity to gain valuable insights and learn from local and international leading industry experts on topics such as building high-performance teams and better ways of leveraging existing and future cloud investments. This exciting global tour is famous for bringing learning thought leaders, executives, and partners, together to collaborate and share best practices.

“Leading transformation starts with an idea, a vision and the ability to identify expectations. For this you must be informed, knowledgeable, and equipped. The sphere of cloud technology is robust and ever changing. We’re inviting IT professionals and leaders everywhere, to attend the final C3 Global Cloud Skills Tour event to gain knowledge from leading experts that will help organizations of all sizes build a future-ready workforce” says Patrick Kersten, Chairman of the Board at LLPA.

“Contrary to popular belief, digital transformation is less about technology and more about people. You can pretty much buy any technology, but your ability to adapt to an even more digital future depends on developing the next generation of skills, closing the gap between talent supply and demand, and future-proofing your own and others’ potential” – Harvard Business Review. The C3 Global Cloud Skills Tour aims to address the cloud skills gaps by ensuring all existing and future cloud customers have the technical and soft skills needed to be successful.

The LLPA will host this live 2-day event 9-10 June 2021 from 9-1pm CET joined by international speakers, Ken Taylor, President – Training Industry, Inc., Kåre Nygård, Head of Digital Consulting Norway – TietoEVRY, Mohanna Azarmandi, Chief Learning Officer – Microsoft, Jayne Groll, CEO – DevOps Institute and many others. The LLPA have more than 15 live and on-demand sessions planned, ranging from technical deep dives to digital transformation and skilling best practice sessions. We also have a great panel discussion lined up led by leading training providers from multiple regions.

“We need to adjust and embrace a more virtual way of living and more than ever it is vital that people remain closely connected. It is great to see that the global network of the Leading Learning Partner Association is showing leadership to deliver 100% virtual trainings to support our mutual customers in the continuation and acceleration of their skilling efforts to support their digital transformation strategy. These efforts have been recognized by our mutual customers and Microsoft awarded the Leading Learning Partners Association with a global Learning Partner of the year award, for their continuous commitment for accelerating cloud skills.” – Geoff Hirsch, Senior Director of Partner Channel, WW Learning & Readiness at Microsoft.

About The LLPA

Born in the Netherlands in 2013, the Leading Learning Partners Association (LLPA) is a global organization with a member presence in more than 55 countries. Our mission is to be THE global cloud skills services organization, dedicated to providing the right tools, learning resources and services at the right time to ensure cloud skills are accessible to anyone and everyone at any time across the globe.

Our extensive network of trusted members contributes to the development of expert job-ready industry professionals through hybrid learning offerings, consulting, and certification. Together, our members have trained over 500,000 students per year, covering more than 90% of the European GDP. The LLPA has been a Microsoft Partner since 2013 and awarded Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year 2020.

