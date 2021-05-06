AMD President & CEO Dr. Lisa Su to Keynote at COMPUTEX 2021 on High-Performance Computing Ecosystem

Business Wire India

TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade and Development Council) announced today that Dr. Lisa Su, President and CEO of AMD, is invited back to deliver a keynote address at COMPUTEX 2021. This digital keynote will be on Tuesday, June 1, at 10:00 AM Taipei time, with the keynote theme “AMD Accelerating – The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem”.

COMPUTEX displays will be digital this year, with keynotes and forums running on hybrid. “It has been a year unlike others. Technology has gotten us through some of the most challenging times,” said James Huang, TAITRA Chairman. “We will continue to transform our exhibition models and practices to meet the evolving needs of our exhibitors, visitors, and media, without losing the most essential element of a trade show – connection.”

Dr. Lisa Su is proud to join COMPUTEX once again in 2021. “The past year has shown us the important role high-performance computing plays in our daily lives – from the way we work to the way we learn and play. At this year’s COMPUTEX, AMD will share how we accelerate innovation with our ecosystem partners to deliver a leadership product portfolio,” said Dr. Lisa Su.

At the COMPUTEX | AMD CEO Keynote, Dr. Lisa Su will share the AMD vision for the future of computing, including details of the growing adoption of the AMD high-performance computing and graphics solutions, built for PC enthusiasts and gamers.

AMD is a leading player in creating world-class high-performance computing solutions, under the leadership of Dr. Lisa Su. Their technology sparks and creates ideas that transform our lives. “AMD is a star that continues to accelerate in the tech industry, and we are very excited that Dr. Lisa Su is joining COMPUTEX 2021. We can expect and look forward to exciting news that Dr. Su is bringing to COMPUTEX,” said James Huang.

TAITRA is extending invitations to global CEOs to keynote at COMPUTEX 2021. The COMPUTEX keynote and forum schedule will be updated regularly as more speakers are announced. For more show information, please check out the official COMPUTEX website：http://www.computextaipei.com.tw

About COMPUTEX TAIPEI (also called COMPUTEX):

Established in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the leading global ICT, IoT, and startup tradeshows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Co-organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based upon Taiwan’s complete ICT clusters, covers the whole spectrum of the ICT industry, from established brands to startups and from ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and Twitter @computex_taipei using the hashtag #COMPUTEX.

About COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid:

As a pioneer in technology, COMPUTEX has been on the forefront in embracing digital transformation. COMPUTEX will launch the Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) exhibition platform “COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid” in 2021. As the event organizer, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) aims to deliver an exceptional exhibition experience by combining #COMPUTEXVirtual with the onsite exhibition. In collaborating with the Taiwanese unicorn startup, Appier, TAITRA is introducing AI computing capabilities to the exhibition to shape COMPUTEX as a global model.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

