RMS Announces New Models and RiskLink Version 21.0

RMS, the world’s leading catastrophe risk modeling and solutions company, today announces new models.

Speaking at the annual RMS Exceedance conference, Mohsen Rahnama Ph.D., chief risk modeling officer and executive vice president,said: “Risk is increasingly complex and connected. RMS is focused on providing the highest quality and most transparent, robust catastrophe models to the industry in this environment. With the new inland flood models and global flood hazard maps, we address an important set of regions where flood is the most important peril, and now cover 100 percent of flood premiums written worldwide. The significant update to the RMS North Atlantic Hurricane Models incorporates the latest science, and applies the learnings from 2017 onward.”

Global Flood Coverage

Key flood models and maps announced today at Exceedance 2021 include:

A new inland flood model for China will be available in June 2021, concurrently on both RiskLink Version 21.0 and Risk Modeler, the RMS cloud platform for model execution and analytics.

New inland flood models for New Zealand and Southeast Asia (Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia) are available in the second half of 2021.

Global flood hazard maps for over 200 countries will also be available in the second half of 2021.

With this significant expansion, the RMS Global Flood Solution Suite now offers unmatched high-resolution flood model coverage and a unified approach to manage all global flood risk. These models and maps cover 100 percent of global property gross written premiums for flood.

North Atlantic Hurricane

Significant updates to the industry-leading North Atlantic Hurricane (NAHU) Models were also announced. The North Atlantic Hurricane Models Version 21.0 now include medium-term event rates, lessons learned from the 2017-2020 hurricane seasons, and a new alternative view of vulnerability for Florida Residential Lines. Importantly, RMS incorporated an alternative view of risk accounting for the Florida Building Code 25 percent Roof Replacement Rule, which was expanded from the High Velocity Hurricane Zone (HVHZ) to cover the entire state of Florida in the 2017 Florida Building Code. These key updates empower customers to make more informed rate setting decisions.

Additional 2021 RMS Models

RMS Canada Wildfire Model has been added to the RMS North America Wildfire Models Suite and is available now. Canada Wildfire has coast-to-coast coverage for Canada. Consistent with the RMS U.S. Wildfire Model, the Canada model incorporates ignition and spread of wildfires, ember footprints, smoke footprints and urban conflagration, as well as the financial model that include hours and distance clauses for representation of policy terms.

RMS Cyber Solutions Version 5.1, available now, incorporates a new dashboard for underwriters providing powerful cyber underwriting analytics and rich data covering cyber incidents and threats.

RiskLink Version 21.0

RiskLink 21.0 will be available June 2021. All RiskLink models will be available concurrently on both RiskLink and Risk Modeler.

About RMS

Risk Management Solutions, Inc. (RMS) helps insurers, financial markets, corporations, and public agencies evaluate and manage global risk from natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, climate change, cyber, and pandemics. RMS models underlie the nearly $2 trillion Property & Casualty industry and many insurers, reinsurers, and brokers around the world rely on RMS model science.

RMS helped pioneer the catastrophe risk industry, and continues to lead in innovation by marrying data and advanced model science with leading-edge SaaS technology. Leaders across multiple industries can address the risks of tomorrow with RMS Risk Intelligence™ (RI), our open, unified cloud platform for global risk, enabling them to tap into RMS HD models, rich data layers, intuitive applications, and APIs.

RMS is a trusted solutions partner enabling effective risk management for better business decision making across risk identification and selection, mitigation, underwriting, and portfolio management.

Visit RMS.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

(C) 2021 Risk Management Solutions, Inc. RMS, the RMS logo, and RMS Risk Intelligence are trademarks of Risk Management Solutions, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

