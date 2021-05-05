Moody’s 2020 TCFD Report Highlights Climate Action Progress

Business Wire India

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) today published its 2020 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report, highlighting the Company’s commitment to climate action, and reaffirming its support for more consistent and comparable sustainability disclosures.

“We are proud to have exceeded our environmental sustainability targets, and to have fully implemented climate-related risk awareness and opportunities into Moody’s business strategy, corporate governance and risk management,” said Mark Kaye, Chief Financial Officer, Moody’s Corporation. “Moody’s will continue to advance sustainability in our operations and global supply chain, as well as adapt our products and services to incorporate and advocate for climate considerations.”

The report follows Moody’s 2020 announcement of its environmental sustainability commitments, including expansion of carbon neutrality efforts, procurement of 100% renewable electricity, and the establishment of science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and achieve net-zero by 2050. Moody’s was one of the first financial services companies to support and respond to TCFD’s recommendations, and was featured as a case study in TCFD’s 2020 Status Report.

The 2020 TCFD report details Moody’s progress toward achieving the targets and commitments established in its 2020 Decarbonization Plan, including:

Achieving carbon neutrality

Moody’s achieved its goal in 2020 of offsetting historical carbon emissions from its operations, business travel and employee commuting from the time the company became public in September 2000. In addition, the Company intends to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, consistent with its commitment to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Business Ambition for 1.5°C.

Procuring renewable energy

Moody’s successfully met its commitment to procure 100% renewable electricity for its global operations through renewable energy certificates.

Advancing its science-based targets

In 2020, Moody’s exceeded its 50% reduction target in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030, largely through the procurement of renewable electricity. The Company also exceeded its 15% reduction target in Scope 3 GHG emissions by 2025 from fuel and energy-related activities, business travel and employee commuting. Moody’s will continue to work towards achieving its target reductions by the designated year. Additionally, Moody’s made strong progress against its supplier engagement target, with 26% of suppliers by spend now committed to science-based targets.

View the full 2020 TCFD report.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,500 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

