Ingram Micro Announces Global Relationship with Leading Enterprise Automation Software Company UiPath

Growing its Artificial Intelligence (AI) portfolio, Ingram Micro Inc. today announced an expanded, and now global, business relationship with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) tech innovator.

“Robotic process automation is an important component within a company’s digital transformation game plan, and a great sales wedge for channel partners to introduce DX solutions and services into their existing end user customer base,” said Sabine Howest, vice president, global partner engagement and IoT, Ingram Micro Inc. “Using AI to automate repeatable, rules-driven processes is a practice companies of all sizes can benefit from and a growth opportunity we’re ready to drive with UiPath through our growing and global Advanced Solutions organization.” (Photo: Business Wire)

RPA enables organizations in the digital transformation (DX) era to increase efficiency, workflow determinism, operation accuracy and compliance with regulations by automating repetitive and time-consuming mundane tasks. Additionally, software robots work to establish end-to-end automation across the organization while driving costs down. Ingram Micro’s broad and specialized Advanced Solutions portfolio began offering AI and RPA solutions a few years ago and has become one of the organization’s fastest-growing global practices.

“We’re thrilled that UiPath is offering additional support to high-value service providers like us through its new Ingram Micro program,” said Bhavyesh Virani, co-CEO of WonderBotz, a UiPath partner. “Ingram Micro’s global reach will help WonderBotz capture the rising demand for our custom services as well as for our prebuilt turnkey solutions for F&A professionals and healthcare, finance, banking, and hospitality leaders. The new UiPath/Ingram Micro program is an all-around win, enabling us to spend more time on delivering industry-leading client services.”

Ingram Micro’s relationship with UiPath started in India in 2018 and was quickly followed by China. Currently, the relationship is now expanded to North America and Latin America as well as Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the remainder of Asia Pacific. The team at Ingram Micro maintains a mature and dedicated UiPath team of experts who are here to help channel partners throughout the sales cycle including opportunity identification, design thinking, advisory services, licensing and training. With the support of Ingram Micro’s Centers of Excellence, channel partners selling UiPath benefit from shared best practices, “follow the sun” support services and global resources designed to meet the varied demands of the market locally, regionally, and globally.

“Ingram Micro and UiPath are partner-first organizations equally committed to continually investing in our partners to drive greater service differentiation, exceptional growth, and improved profitability,” says Thomas Hansen, Chief Revenue Officer, UiPath. “Enterprise automation is a category channel partners cannot ignore, and an investment enterprise organizations are making because of the immediate and measurable return on investment and improvement to the associate experience and the customer experience. We are thrilled to expand our successful relationship with Ingram Micro worldwide and look forward to helping channel partners capitalize on the market potential for RPA.”

In Q1 2021, the Forrester Wave™*: Robotic Process Automation named UiPath “a Leader” with the highest ranking in each of three categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. Additionally, UiPath Vice President of Global Alliances and Partners, Cheryln Chin, and Senior Vice President of Operations and Partners, Eddie O’Brien were recently named to the 2021 CRN Channel Chiefs list, along with eight Ingram Micro channel executives.

The entire UiPath portfolio is now available to Ingram Micro channel partners worldwide. To learn more about UiPath, contact your Ingram Micro partner manager. For Quote to order support, please email: UiPath-licensing@ingrammicro.com and for sales and pre-sales support, please email: UiPath-sd@ingrammicro.com.

*The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2021, March 15, 2021

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

