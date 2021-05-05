Andersen Global Expands European Foothold with Monaco-Based Advisory Firm

Business Wire India

Andersen Global enhances its presence in Western Europe through a Collaboration Agreement with Monaco-based advisory firm EBC Trust, complementing the global organization’s Private Client Services practice and ability to meet clients’ cross-border needs through its member and collaborating firms.

Established in 1975, EBC Trust is led by Office Managing Partner Richard Maclellan and specializes in corporate and private client services. Their areas of focus include active management of clients’ underlying assets as well as accounting and reporting services. The team of seven professionals have operational, financial and regulatory compliance experience, and are authorized to provide trustee services in Monaco as well as beneficial ownership declarations for Monaco real estate. Additionally, they assist clients with family office formation, tax compliance, retirement and succession planning, and relocation of residency to Monaco.

“Our priority has and will continue to be outstanding client service,” Richard said. “Our dedication to stewardship and commitment to transparency allows us to deliver independent advice and bespoke services that are in the best interest of our clients. Collaborating with Andersen Global further enhances our services offerings and ability to provide clients with seamless solutions and the resources of a global organization. We look forward to working with the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global in Europe as well as globally and establishing synergistic, working relationships.”

“Monaco is a significant market, and our collaboration with EBC Trust positions us to provide even more comprehensive solutions to clients and adds coverage for our organization in Western Europe,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “Richard and his team have an outstanding depth of knowledge and experience, which made them the ideal addition to our platform in the region. Their excellent reputation, firm culture and like-mindedness will allow them to work synergistically with our other member firms and collaborating firms globally.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 265 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005412/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...